After months of anticipation, Rey Mysterio finally put his hands on his son, Dominik, on the latest episode of SmackDown and set up a bout for WrestleMania 39. However, they might consider adding some stakes to their heated encounter.

Rey Mysterio isn't a stranger when it comes to performing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He has had his fair share of — as Sheamus would say — bangers at WrestleMania. In fact, he even won his first world championship at the 22nd edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

This year, when WrestleMania goes Hollywood, The Master of the 619 will find himself standing across the ring from his own blood, Dominik Mysterio. Back in September 2022, the 25-year-old turned on his father and has been troubling him ever since.

Now, with less than a week remaining until their collision, WWE might want to make it spicier. That could be done by adding a stipulation to the much-awaited clash. Here are four suggestions.

#4. If Dominik loses, he must leave The Judgment Day

Things took off for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion last year at Clash at the Castle. It was the event where he finally turned heel and joined The Judgment Day.

Bonding with the villainous trio of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley has made the rising star forget where he came from. The concept of respect seems lost on him. That became even clearer when he spoiled his family's Thanksgiving and Christmas parties.

So, given that the former world champion winner accepted the WrestleMania match with his son after plenty of hesitation, he might want to get the most out of it. He can do so by ensuring that Dominik distances himself from those who corrupted his mind.

So, one can expect Rey to lure Dominik into putting his spot in The Judgment Day at stake.

#3. Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 39

During his gripping feud with The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio found allies in Legado Del Fantasma. His cordial ties with Santos Escobar could be the key to one-upping his son at WrestleMania 39.

The entire build of the feud in question has shown the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer struggling to hit his son back. Even when he finally knocked him down, he did it out of pure desperation. So, there's a chance he won't try to put up much of a fight at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This is where outsiders get in. With Dominik more than likely having Damian Priest in his corner, Legado will have to keep a close eye on the action. They must be ready to neutralize any outside interference. But what if they could do more than that at WrestleMania?

What if Santos Escobar pitches a tag team match that pits him and the three-time world champion against The Judgment Day? This way, Rey could rely on the former Cruiserweight Champion to rough up his estranged son and still honor his word to 'fight' the latter.

#2. Hall of Fame Ring vs. Last Name

His differences with The Master of 619 aside, ex-con Dom would love to keep performing as a Mysterio. After all, the legacy of the Mysterio name is irreplicable.

But the 25-year-old star's recent behavior may have brought bad light to the legendary surname. As a result, Rey might ask his WrestleMania 39 opponent to drop his last name in case he loses. But it would be illogical for Dominik to agree to something this big without asking for something in return.

Enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which Rey Mysterio is all set to enter. While it isn't a common occurrence, it wouldn't be far-fetched to expect the masked legend's induction to tie into his current storyline with his son.

At the event or before that, Dominik could force Rey to put his Hall of Fame ring on the line. As for the rising star, even if he loses his last name in the match, he can still regain it a couple of years down the line, after he has turned babyface again.

#1. Mask vs. Hair Match

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Dom's growth over the past year or so has been amazing. WWE really struck gold with his current gimmick & he's def upped his game too



I'm really looking forward to his match with Rey. Hopefully the feud can last a few months & peak with hair v mask Dom's growth over the past year or so has been amazing. WWE really struck gold with his current gimmick & he's def upped his game tooI'm really looking forward to his match with Rey. Hopefully the feud can last a few months & peak with hair v mask https://t.co/GXsGOPxygD

His Hall of Fame status isn't the only prestigious thing the 48-year-old icon has to lose. Rey Mysterio's mask, which he has donned throughout his WWE run, is a pretty big deal as well. In fact, he has successfully defended it multiple times.

So, one possible stipulation for the bout in question is 'Mask vs. Hair.' The crown jewel of The Judgment Day putting his hair at stake would only make him more eager to snatch the win.

There's no denying the fact that the Mysterio saga has been one of the best pieces of storytelling heading into WrestleMania 39. So, it only makes sense for this fight to get all the seasoning it can afford. A 'Mask vs. Hair' stipulation would make it a lot more memorable.

On top of that, it would be a sweet reward for all the fans who have patiently waited for this story to unfold. Last but not least, a bald ex-con Dom ranting about the struggles of life would make for peak TV.

