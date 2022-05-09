WrestleMania Backlash Flops and Hits: Cody Rhodes hints at next big step, mistake involving former WWE Champion

WWE WrestleMania Backlash is finally in the history books. The show featured six matches, only one of which was a title bout. Most in-ring encounters featured impressive matches and several moments that will live on forever. However, there were a couple of glaring moments that WWE could have easily avoided.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WrestleMania Backlash. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit at WrestleMania Backlash: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes outsmarted 'The Architect' Seth Rollins

The opening match of WrestleMania Backlash saw Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins clash in a rematch from last month. This time, The Architect was better prepared for his opponent, which reflected well in the in-ring action.

In response, Rhodes upped his game, which led to a lengthy yet entertaining battle between the two talented superstars and rightfully earned fans' “This is awesome” chants.

Following an intense battle, Seth Rollins decided to mock Cody Rhodes using his father’s signature moves. An irked Rhodes then hit back with two Cross Rhodes and ultimately used a roll-up pinfall to seal his victory. The American Nightmare’s consecutive victories should end his feud with Rollins on RAW.

Interestingly, Rhodes featured in an ad for Money in the Bank in which he talked about the winner main eventing WrestleMania. He has always talked about going after the title, which could be his next target in WWE.

#2 Flop at WrestleMania Backlash: Bobby Lashley’s loss

Bobby Lashley deserves better

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced Omos at WrestleMania Backlash. While The All Mighty deserves credit for doing his best to put his opponent over with the crowd, the entire match could be best described as an underwhelming affair.

The two have been feuding on the red brand for a while, and things got intense after MVP betrayed Lashley to side with Omos.

Lashley was impressive inside the ring and looked like a legitimate monster, something that can’t be said about Omos. MVP helped his ally throughout the bout, which ultimately allowed Omos to pick up a victory.

Yes, it is good for him to beat a top name on the roster, but this match hardly helped build his credibility. Unfortunately, Lashley’s current status definitely suffered a major blow with this loss.

#3 Hit at WrestleMania Backlash: Ronda Rousey

This match could have easily been the main event

Royal Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 but failed to dethrone The Queen. They met for a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash and faced each other in a memorable encounter.

Their “I Quit” bout exceeded expectations, with both superstars unleashing hell inside the ring. From brutal maneuvers to multiple weapons, Flair and Rousey used everything to gain an advantage.

In the end, Charlotte Flair taunted Ronda Rousey about Mother’s Day, and the latter did not respond kindly. She pulled her opponent’s hand through the chair to hold her in an improvised Armbar which ultimately forced The Queen to yell, “I Quit.”

Rousey was crowned the SmackDown Women’s Champion after an incredible performance. Flair deserves equal credit for her in-ring work, and she is now expected to take some time off as WWE has confirmed that she sustained an injury.

#4 Hit at WrestleMania Backlash: AJ Styles

AJ Styles was Phenomenal at the show

Unlike the two other WWE Superstars in our list of 'hits' at WrestleMania Backlash, AJ Styles did not win his match at the show. However, he was still one of the best performers on the night.

The Phenomenal One faced Edge in a singles match, hoping to seek vengeance. Styles was confident that Damian Priest would not interfere this time. Unfortunately for him, The Rated-R Superstar had other plans in store.

Styles and Edge pushed each other to their limits as they competed in a highly physical battle. While the latter was just as good in the match, Styles deserves special credit for fighting against all odds to hold on to his own as long as he could.

Towards the end, Styles spotted Priest on the ramp, but he knew that the latter couldn’t interfere. Soon the crowd erupted with pop as Finn Balor came running down to take him out of the equation, but Edge had a surprise in store.

His new recruit Rhea Ripley interfered in the match, costing Styles his victory before celebrating with the Rated-R Superstar.

It still appears that things are far from over between AJ Styles and Edge. We might even see The Phenomenal One team up with Balor to kickstart a feud with The Rated-R Superstar and Priest. It will also be interesting to see how this alliance works out for Ripley.

#5 Flop/Hit at WrestleMania Backlash: Roman Reigns and the main event

WWE missed an opportunity with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro took on The Bloodline in a star-studded six-man tag team match that closed WrestleMania Backlash this year. It was an entertaining bout that almost lived up to the hype. Despite the talent and theatrics, something was underwhelming about the end.

Roman Reigns has been nothing short of brilliant as the top heel. However, even the most dominant villains tend to grow complacent if they don’t have to look over their shoulders and keep an eye out for a legitimate threat.

McIntyre could have established himself as one peril in The Tribal Chief’s fairytale run. The crowd was thoroughly involved in the match, and the show would have ended on a whole different high if The Scottish Warrior had pinned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns’ comfort zone would have been rocked, and McIntyre’s credibility could have skyrocketed. Needless to say, the shocking result would have added interesting questions surrounding the Island of Relevancy.

As predictable as it is, at least Riddle taking the pinfall means Drew McIntyre can still pursue a title feud with Roman Reigns.

We cannot discuss the main event without crediting each of the six superstars for giving their all inside the ring. That said, it is worth noting that Randy Orton was easily the star of this match. The veteran had the entire arena rooting for him, and his limited spots fetched the loudest pop from the crowd.

