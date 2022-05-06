Latest betting odds for WWE WrestleMania Backlash ahead of SmackDown

With WrestleMania Backlash just days away, the latest betting odds for WWE's first post-WrestleMania premium live event are beginning to take shape. Below are the betting odds for each of the six confirmed matches for Sunday's event.

As a reminder to those unfamiliar with sports betting, odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number, and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Please note: Potential Spoilers Ahead (Betting odds do not guarantee outcomes but could be leading indicators)

According to OddsChecker.com (via WrestleZone), the latest odds show several major potential outcomes, including the SmackDown Women's Championship changing hands and the team of Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro defeating The Bloodline. In addition, Omos is currently favored to defeat former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and Hall of Famer Edge is set to defeat AJ Styles in their second encounter.

Latest Betting Odds for WWE WrestleMania BackLash (as of 05/05/2022)

Bobby Lashley (+200) vs. Omos (-333)

Happy Corbin (+125) vs. Madcap Moss (-189)

Edge (-161) vs. AJ Styles (+120)

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro (-189) vs. The Bloodline (+125)

Cody Rhodes (-278) vs. Seth Rollins (+200)

Ronda Rousey (-700) vs. Charlotte Flair (C) (+360)

The biggest bout is the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's title between Ronda Rousey and Champion Charlotte Flair. Based on the betting odds above, Rousey has over an 80% probability of defeating Flair and becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The highest odds of any superstar on the card so far.

Rousey and Flair have faced off against one another three times, excluding non-televised and multi-person matches. A win at WrestleMania Backlash would make Rousey 3-1 against The Queen.

Do you think the betting odds will hold up? Are you excited about WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh