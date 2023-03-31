WrestleMania goes Hollywood: 5 WWE Superstars who made a mark on the big screen

This year, WrestleMania is like no other. WrestleMania goes Hollywood has showcased WWE stars in several famous film scenarios already, with them playing them out leading up to the show.

Even outside these skits, several WWE Superstars have made the jump from wrestling to acting. Given their success, they have become household names across the world.

Let's look at some of the biggest WWE Superstars who have made their mark in Hollywood.

#1. John Cena has taken a break from Hollywood to appear at WrestleMania

Rotten Tomatoes @RottenTomatoes John Cena will be playing the role of Mark Wahlberg in the new Transformers Bumblebee movie John Cena will be playing the role of Mark Wahlberg in the new Transformers Bumblebee movie 😂 https://t.co/74vsJmLeZ4

John Cena is a big part of this year's WrestleMania event. The superstar will compete against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The veteran will be hoping to impart a few lessons to the cocky young champion.

Besides his star-studded career in WWE, though, he has made an indelible mark in Hollywood through Suicide Squad, Daddy's Home 2, Peacemaker, Bumblebee, and several other films and shows.

It will be interesting to see what he has planned after this, as he is expected to head back to Hollywood after the match this weekend.

#2. Batista has diversified his resume in Hollywood

Calvin Hill @powerofpub Best Batista movie in my books Best Batista movie in my books 💪 https://t.co/PsEoYum8eP

Batista got his big break in Hollywood thanks to his role in Guardians of the Galaxy. While he has been back in WWE since then, the star has officially stepped away from the ring and into his acting career, taking part in several top-tier movies.

He has acted in the MCU Universe, Army of the Dead, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, Spectre, and others. It's safe to say that he has found a lot of success in Hollywood, with many arguing that he has made an even bigger mark than the next person on the list.

#3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a global superstar

Fraya Bethany @fraya_bethany



- an action movie starring The Rock so… it is what it is 🤷🏼‍♀️ Fine for an easy watch but it’s predictable and doesn’t bring anything original. What’s that other one where he’s stuck in a Skyscraper? That ones better.



#Movies #Films #MovieTwitter #FilmTwitter 16.10.22 #SanAndreas - an action movie starring The Rock so… it is what it is 🤷🏼‍♀️ Fine for an easy watch but it’s predictable and doesn’t bring anything original. What’s that other one where he’s stuck in a Skyscraper? That ones better. 16.10.22#SanAndreas - an action movie starring The Rock so… it is what it is 🤷🏼‍♀️ Fine for an easy watch but it’s predictable and doesn’t bring anything original. What’s that other one where he’s stuck in a Skyscraper? That ones better.#Movies #Films #MovieTwitter #FilmTwitter https://t.co/B8g6RE1tof

The Rock's incredible success in Hollywood is no secret. Although fans had been hoping for his return to face Roman Reigns this year at WrestleMania, the superstar's busy schedule has kept him away.

Having started acting in 2001, he has since appeared in some of the top-grossing movies. His appearances in Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Moana, Skyscraper, San Andreas, Red Notice, Black Adam, etc., have seen him become a household name than his legendary performances in WWE.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin found some success on the big screen

Pav @WrestlinGifs if u think about it.. WWE really made a Hunger Games movie in 2007 with Stone Cold Steve Austin loool if u think about it.. WWE really made a Hunger Games movie in 2007 with Stone Cold Steve Austin loool https://t.co/T32dqauHhC

While Stone Cold is justifiably mostly known for his time in WWE and for helping the company turn things around during the Attitude Era, the star also had somewhat of a history of appearing in movies.

His tough guy persona made him the perfect fit for some action movies, and he had well-received roles in films like The Condemned, The Longest Yard, The Expendables, Grown Ups 2, etc.

#5. Ronda Rousey has found success in WWE, UFC, as well as Hollywood

Damon Martin @DamonMartin Here's your first look at @RondaRousey in 'Mile 22'. She stars alongside Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Cohan from @TheWalkingDead . Movie drops August 3 Here's your first look at @RondaRousey in 'Mile 22'. She stars alongside Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Cohan from @TheWalkingDead. Movie drops August 3 https://t.co/vxBLjXZJFl

Although not always best received by fans, Ronda Rousey has found success wherever she has gone. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is easily one of the most famous women in the world.

Outside her success in the UFC and WWE, she has also ventured into Hollywood. She was a part of The Expendables, Fast and Furious 7, Mile 22, Charlie's Angels, etc.

Her career is still ahead of her, and it remains to be seen what she will do next.

