WrestleMania 37 Night One star ratings

WrestleMania 37 Night One managed to be one of the most memorable and spectacular wrestling shows of the year. After not being able to run events properly due to the ongoing pandemic, WWE showcased why they're the best at combining grandeur with combat.

Months of empty arenas, the Thunderdome, and awkwardly silent shows have led to this moment. With fans finally back in attendance, WrestleMania felt once again like the jewel of sports entertainment.

Finally, having a live crowd amplified the atmosphere wrestling fans have come to know and love from the showcase of the immortals. It also meant that the pressure was on for every single superstar to go out there and deliver the performance of a lifetime.

Most of the card did just that. The night was filled with action-packed matches just filled to the brim with drama and intrigue. Each bout told a story, and the audience was more than happy to play along.

Of course, some clashes are always going to be better than others. Now that Night One is in the books, let's take a look at how each bout ranked with the ever-reliable star ratings.

#7 The All Mighty Era reigns at WrestleMania

Lashley and McIntyre clash at WrestleMania for the WWE title

One of the most anticipated bouts of the night opened the show. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley clashed for the WWE title in what can best be described as a hoss fight.

The two men battered each other all over the ring. The match featured lots of suplexes, big slams, and beefy exchanges. It even had McIntyre doing an instance helio over the top rope.

The match had a great back-and-forth feel to it. Neither star could get the upper hand for large portions of the match.

It did feel like this would end with Drew having his hand raised at the end. WWE surprised most fans, though, when Lashley put on the Hurt Lock until McIntyre eventually passed out.

It was a shock yet deserving win for The All Mighty, who's really caught fire these past couple of months. Although the match felt slow and plauding in some parts, the action was intense, and the crowd loved it. It also felt like the right person was getting their hand raised at the end of this WrestleMania clash.

Star Rating: 3.5/5

