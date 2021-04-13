WrestleMania 37 Night Two star ratings 

The final night of WrestleMania 37 capped off a week of fantastic matches. With live fans finally back in attendance, Mania's atmosphere finally felt like it should. The crowd was electric for both nights as superstars went out to put on a show in front of the first audience they've seen in over a year.

The wrestlers didn't disappoint. They soaked in the fans' roar to help produce some of the best bouts WWE has seen all year. It was truly a weekend to remember.

The night was filled with memorable moments. Plenty of bouts delivered as fans expected, and others surpassed many of the WWE Universe's wildest expectations.

This card consisted of some of the best pure wrestling you'll see, some knock-down brawls, and some unexpected twists. It was a typically diverse WrestleMania show with something for every fan type.

Of course, some bouts are bound to be better than others. Night One has already been given the star rating treatment. Now let's take a look at what Night Two had to offer in match quality!

#7. The bizarre saga of The Fiend continues at WrestleMania

The Fiend takes it to Orton in a Mania moment hard to forget

WrestleMania kicked off with the anticipated in-ring return of The Fiend. Bray Wyatt clashed with his long-time nemesis Randy Orton in a bout that was more of a spectacle than a match.

Things started weirdly enough when The Fiend morphed from his burnt and broken self into The Fiend of old. Wyatt then made an epic entrance, appearing out of a giant jack-in-the-box.

Advertisement

All seemed to be going well. Then the match kept going and going. It was clear that this wasn't going to be a night where The Fiend dominated his opponent.

The bout continued with some pretty basic action. The two went back and forth, the best bits coming where The Fiend would simply no-sell Randy's offense. Everything was going okay, just okay. That was until Orton picked up the win after Alexa Bliss distracted Wyatt while dressed as a witch lady.

There was a lot that was not right with this match. The Fiend losing to Orton in his return match wasn't ideal for the fans. Action between the two was underwhelming. Then the spooky antics are getting tiring. Not a great way to start WrestleMania.

Star Rating: 1/5

1 / 7 NEXT