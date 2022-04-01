WrestleMania SmackDown Preview: Final showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Top champion in a big title match

We are hours away from WrestleMania SmackDown, the blue brand's final episode before the biggest WWE show of the year. As of this writing, the company has confirmed only three segments for tonight. Between potential surprises and likely last-minute changes, there's a lot to look forward to on SmackDown this Friday.

Here, we look at the things that can transpire on WrestleMania SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Roman Reigns brawls with Brock Lesnar ahead of title unification title match

Will Roman Reigns confront Brock Lesnar?

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns are gearing up for the "greatest WrestleMania match of all time." The two superstars are set to face each other in the title unification match and have chased each other over the last few months.

However, Reigns has recently avoided confrontation with The Beast Incarnate, especially since he busted open his opponent at the MSG live event.

This will be the final chance for Roman Reigns to assert his dominance in the storyline and restore the balance ahead of WrestleMania 38. There is a desperate need to make him look just as dominant as Lesnar, especially if he ends up winning the title.

This feud has been great so far, but it requires The Tribal Chief to engage in a final brawl with Brock Lesnar to make their upcoming match look more credible.

#4 Intercontinental Championship match on WrestleMania SmackDown

Riccohet has a big challenge awaiting him on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Ricochet lost against Angel and Humberto in successive championship contenders matches. The high-flying superstar is scheduled to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Los Lotharios in a two-on-one handicap match tonight.

The title match also implies that Ricochet might not compete in a championship bout at WrestleMania.

The reigning champion's booking has been quite average since he won the title. Ricochet also lost in a match against Austin Theory on RAW earlier this week. He desperately needs to reclaim his position as a top champion on the blue brand, especially after the creative team fumbled the ball while booking Shinsuke Nakamura in the same role.

#3 Top superstars compete in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who will win the prestigious match this year?

WWE has confirmed a huge Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for tonight's episode of SmackDown. Top superstars from RAW and SmackDown are scheduled to compete in the match.

It was shocking to see United States Champion Finn Balor being advertised for this match as it would imply that, like Ricochet, he won't be defending his title at WrestleMania.

This year's match will not feature Omos, who is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley in a singles encounter at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It is difficult to predict a clear favorite to win this match tonight.

However, the creative team needs to ensure that Balor is booked well and his credibility as a champion is preserved on the show.

#2 Happy Corbin continues to torment Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Happy Corbin is playing with fire

"Happy Talk" will return on SmackDown tonight as Happy Corbin wants to humiliate his WrestleMania opponent, Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion has been involved in a feud with Corbin and Madcap Moss for more than four months. He hopes to end Corbin's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Tonight's Happy Talk segment's special guest is Angela - McIntyre's sword that he named after. It wouldn't be Corbin's best idea to insult something so personal to the former WWE Champion, and The Scottish Warrior will not hold himself back from destroying his rival.

Interestingly, all is not well between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Could the latest friction lead to their eventual split on SmackDown?

#1 Epic confrontations before WrestleMania 38

WWE RAW's final episode before WrestleMania 38 was disappointing. It is essential that tonight's show makes up for that mistake to kickstart the weekend on a solid note. Apart from the segments mentioned above, we could see multiple other confrontations unfold on SmackDown tonight.

Pat McAfee could make a statement ahead of his match against Austin Theory. The women's tag teams that will compete for gold will also look to make a final impression during the show.

We might also see The Usos go after Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to intensify their title feud further ahead of The Show of Shows. Overall, expectations are high from tonight's episode, and we hope to see WWE deliver an epic show to set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Kaushik Das