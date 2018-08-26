Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Wrestlers buried in 2018 so far

Top 5 / Top 10
26 Aug 2018

With the rapid increase in the number of wrestlers in the roster and with limited TV time, even the wrestlers with immense talent and skills are finding it hard to get noticed by fans. This year particularly the competition has increased significantly with all the NXT call-ups and the return of superstars like Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan, etc. The wrestlers mentioned in this list had a great 2017 but are struggling to make their way through 2018. So, the wrestlers who struggled even in 2017 are not listed. These struggles could be because of the fact that their performance has decreased with the time or they have not been involved in a good storyline.

  1. Sasha Banks
After an impressive performance in the first ever women's royal rumble where she managed to impress everybody with her skills, her performance has been declining throughout the year. She had an impressive storyline with Bayley during Wrestlemania34, but could not do anything interesting with it.


Right now, she is just involved in meaningless tag team matches with Bayley as her partner on Raw without any build-up. Even the fans have stopped caring about their feud. She desperately needs a good storyline and matches to get back to the position of company's leading star.

Wrestling is scripted, not fake
5 Superstars with the most losses in 2018 so far
5 Strange booking decisions in SummerSlam history
5 best babyfaces in WWE in 2018 so far
5 best heels in WWE in 2018 so far
4 heel wrestlers who have defined WWE in 2018
5 Wrestlers who are nice in real life, and 5 who aren't...
5 Wrestlers who might look beyond WWE
Best of WWE so far in 2018
5 WWE Superstars with most losses in 2018
5 surprising wrestlers who have competed in a Money in...
