WATCH: Wrestlers who once dated fellow WWE Superstars

Dolph Ziggler and Dana Brooke (L); Edge and Lita (R).
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Aug 02, 2022 11:23 AM IST

Punches, kicks and moves are not the only things we see in WWE programming. There have been numerous romantic storylines fans have witnessed over the years.

While some of them may only be on the screen, there have been various wrestlers who have dated their co-workers.

From Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix to Triple H and even Brock Lesnar, many superstars have married a fellow wrestler. However, there have been a few real-life wrestling couples who once dated but are no longer together.

Also Read Story Continues below

These current and former WWE Superstars once dated each other

The five former couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Edge and Lita
  • Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore
  • Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler
  • The Undertaker and Sara
  • CM Punk and Beth Phoenix

Edited by Neda Ali

