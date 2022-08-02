WATCH: Wrestlers who once dated fellow WWE Superstars

Punches, kicks and moves are not the only things we see in WWE programming. There have been numerous romantic storylines fans have witnessed over the years.

While some of them may only be on the screen, there have been various wrestlers who have dated their co-workers.

From Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix to Triple H and even Brock Lesnar, many superstars have married a fellow wrestler. However, there have been a few real-life wrestling couples who once dated but are no longer together.

These current and former WWE Superstars once dated each other

The five former couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Edge and Lita

Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore

Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler

The Undertaker and Sara

CM Punk and Beth Phoenix

