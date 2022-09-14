Create

"What a joke" - Twitter gives mixed reactions to WWE's Roman Reigns topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 list for 2022

Roman Reigns has been announced as PWI
Roman Reigns has been announced as PWI's top 500 wrestler of 2022
Thomas Crack
Thomas Crack
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 14, 2022 09:32 PM IST

Earlier today, famed sports publication Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced their top 500 performers of 2022, with Roman Reigns topping the list.

The Tribal Chief made more history this year as he unified the WWE and Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 740 days, defending it against the likes of Edge, Goldberg, and Kevin Owens, among others.

As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue, available now for print preorder at pwi-online.comThe digital edition is available now at pwi.zinioapps.com https://t.co/XJiDhbbTBR

Following PWI's announcement today, fans shared their thoughts on The Head of The Table, claiming the number one spot for the first time since 2016. Here are some of the notable reactions:

@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Guy doesn't have a match like in 2 months, all his matches are booked the same and he is #1, what a joke
@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Somebody please explain the requirements for this list, I think he wrestled six times last year, no knock on him I love him, but I just can’t understand how he’s number one
@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/p12McaSPEA
@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Roman reigns number 1 who had better year then him i wait the most dominant champion of this generation periodt https://t.co/AGF7suT50M
@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio It's not hard when you're The Tribal Chief https://t.co/5B9XlvMwkF
@OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Amazing what happens when you shove a wrestler in people's faces for a few years.Never no1 wrestler.

Reigns outperformed fellow WWE stars Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the rankings. Moreover, he also proved his dominance over legends like Kazuchika Okada and CM Punk to top the prestigious list.

WWE is reportedly considering various options when it comes to Roman Reigns' title run

Reigns has not been pinned since transitioning to his Tribal Chief moniker a couple of years ago. WWE is reportedly looking for ways to have The Bloodline leader lose his titles without hurting his credibility.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes, WWE creative is seemingly open to numerous suggestions when handling the very 'complex' situation surrounding Reigns' title run.

"The situation with the world titles & Roman Reigns is complex according to a source. They would like to go into Mania season & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told Triple H & co are open to all things creatively here."

Reigns' most recent title defense came at Clash at the Castle after he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if The Tribal Chief drops his titles or continues to assert his dominance in the coming months.

When do you think Roman Reigns will lose his world titles? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...