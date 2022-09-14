"What a joke" - Twitter gives mixed reactions to WWE's Roman Reigns topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 list for 2022

Earlier today, famed sports publication Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced their top 500 performers of 2022, with Roman Reigns topping the list.

The Tribal Chief made more history this year as he unified the WWE and Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 740 days, defending it against the likes of Edge, Goldberg, and Kevin Owens, among others.

Following PWI's announcement today, fans shared their thoughts on The Head of The Table, claiming the number one spot for the first time since 2016. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Felipe Heiral @FelipeHeiral @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Guy doesn't have a match like in 2 months, all his matches are booked the same and he is #1, what a joke @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Guy doesn't have a match like in 2 months, all his matches are booked the same and he is #1, what a joke

Vorhees1 @trattuno @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Somebody please explain the requirements for this list, I think he wrestled six times last year, no knock on him I love him, but I just can’t understand how he’s number one @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Somebody please explain the requirements for this list, I think he wrestled six times last year, no knock on him I love him, but I just can’t understand how he’s number one

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Roman reigns number 1 who had better year then him i wait the most dominant champion of this generation periodt @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Roman reigns number 1 who had better year then him i wait the most dominant champion of this generation periodt https://t.co/AGF7suT50M

Lee Sharples @LeeSharps316 @OfficialPWI

Never no1 wrestler. @BustedOpenRadio Amazing what happens when you shove a wrestler in people's faces for a few years.Never no1 wrestler. @OfficialPWI @BustedOpenRadio Amazing what happens when you shove a wrestler in people's faces for a few years.Never no1 wrestler.

Reigns outperformed fellow WWE stars Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the rankings. Moreover, he also proved his dominance over legends like Kazuchika Okada and CM Punk to top the prestigious list.

WWE is reportedly considering various options when it comes to Roman Reigns' title run

Reigns has not been pinned since transitioning to his Tribal Chief moniker a couple of years ago. WWE is reportedly looking for ways to have The Bloodline leader lose his titles without hurting his credibility.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes, WWE creative is seemingly open to numerous suggestions when handling the very 'complex' situation surrounding Reigns' title run.

"The situation with the world titles & Roman Reigns is complex according to a source. They would like to go into Mania season & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told Triple H & co are open to all things creatively here."

Reigns' most recent title defense came at Clash at the Castle after he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if The Tribal Chief drops his titles or continues to assert his dominance in the coming months.

When do you think Roman Reigns will lose his world titles? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh