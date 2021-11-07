Wrestling legend Angelo "King Kong" Mosca passes away, WWE issues statement

Wrestling legend and former WWE star Angelo Mosca, Sr. has passed away at the age of 84 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Mosca wrestled for the WWE during the 1980s, and the company paid tribute to the wrestler with the following statement:

"WWE is saddened to learn that Angelo Mosca, Sr. passed away at the age of 84. Mosca's incredible career began on the gridiron after playing football for the University of Notre Dame and being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1959. He instead took his talents to the Canadian Football League, where he played for over a decade and became a five-time all-star and eventual Canadian Football Hall of Famer. But when his playing days were over, Mosca shifted his focus to the world of sports-entertainment where he became known as Angelo "King Kong" Mosca and competed in such legendary promotions as AWA and Stampede Wrestling before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s to battle it out with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and the late, great Pat Patterson. After retiring from competition, Mosca remained an integral part of sports-entertainment as a color commentator and promoter. WWE extends its condolences to Mosca's family, friends and fans."

The news of his death was announced by his wife Helen Mosca in a Facebook post, which you can read below:

Former WWE star Angelo Mosca's career

Angelo Mosca rose to fame in the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he won the prestigious Grey Cup on five occasions. The iconic football player achieved a lot of success with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was rightfully inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame for his accomplishments.

After wrapping up his football career, Mosca turned to professional wrestling and quickly gained fame as Angelo "King Kong" Mosca in the business.

He wrestled as a top heel for several promotions across North America before working for the WWE in 1981. Angelo Mosca would go on to famously feud with the likes of Bob Backlund and Pat Patterson in WWE, and he even briefly did color commentary for Vince McMahon's promotion in later years.

The respected grappler left the WWE in 1985 and announced his retirement from active in-ring competition a year later.

All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our heartfelt condolences to Angelo Mosca's fans, family, and friends.

