Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says WWE could make a major change to top SmackDown storyline (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is a big fan of a certain storyline that began, or instead restarted, on SmackDown recently. It all happened on the final SmackDown of 2022, and it took fans by surprise. Mantell believes that WWE could make big changes.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to SP3 about the Charlotte Flair-Ronda Rousey storyline. Mantell is in the camp of loving the story because it involves two high-level athletes. SP3 argued that the story had already run its course and that it was an incorrect decision to restart the feud.

When Dutch Mantell was asked whether Charlotte Flair could succeed as a babyface (something she has not thrived at before), the wrestling veteran responded with uncertainty, but implied that it was a chance worth taking:

"I don't know, that's why we play the game, right?" [6:30 - 6:32]

Mantell went on to explain from a booker's point of view that even if a wrestler didn't like something, they could always make a change to the storyline, hinting that WWE could do the same if the Flair-Rousey feud doesn't get the right response:

"I used to tell guys if they didn't like what I gave them - I'd say 'run the play, just run the play and if it doesn't work we'll run another play'. We got 51 weeks to run plays. And I think people center and concentrate on the moment more intensely than they should. Who will remember that a year from now, or even six months from now?" [7:12 - 7:41]

Dutch Mantell on why the Charlotte Flair title win was a brilliant move

It's interesting to see the response that Charlotte Flair's return received. For fans of The Queen, it was a great moment, and for the live audience, it was the novelty of a surprise return and a huge moment that will be remembered for a long time.

Dutch Mantell, earlier in the same episode, explained why he thinks that there are still legs for the Flair-Rousey feud:

"They have a whole new direction to go - that's why they did it. It was a brilliant move. And Ronda can always see 'Look, I went 15 minutes with yohoo [Raquel Rodriguez] over here and you challenged me and didn't get me at my best, so you're going to call that a win?'" [4:42 - 4:58]

