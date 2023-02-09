Wrestling legend says 39-year-old SmackDown star should be considered a major threat to Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

For nearly 900 days now, Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE roster. He has given modern fans a peak of what a Bruno Sammartino reign would look like. Barring Cody Rhodes and, to an extent, Seth Rollins, he has essentially run through every opponent who has come in front of him. According to wrestling legend Vince Russo, another SmackDown star should be considered a threat to him, but he isn't.

The star in question is none other than the 39-year-old Braun Strowman, who returned to WWE in the second half of 2022. While he hasn't been in the main event, he has been in an interesting storyline with Ricochet. Furthermore, Braun Strowman was pinned by Roman Reigns at Payback 2020 to begin his historic reign as the Universal Champion.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo says that there isn't a single reason why Braun Strowman shouldn't be considered a threat to The Tribal Chief:

"When you look at Roman Reigns and you look at Braun Strowman - there is not one single reason in the world that Braun Strowman should not be a threat to Roman Reigns. The only reason he's not a threat to Roman Reigns and nobody would ever believe it at this point is because of the way they've booked him. It's the way they've booked him." (6:35-7:05)

He also noted that when you look at both men physically, he would bet on Strowman but also acknowledged that WWE dropped the ball with him before:

"When you look at these two guys physically, my money would be on Braun Strowman, it really would. So there's no reason for him not to be in that conversation other than they [WWE] totally dropped the ball." (7:06-7:19)

You can watch the full video below:

Braun Strowman is close friends with Roman Reigns in real life

Braun Strowman and The Tribal Chief have shared the ring on several occasions and have great chemistry together. The two crossed paths on numerous occasions between late 2016 and 2018.

Reigns also played a great role in the rise of Braun Strowman, and despite the two almost literally murdering each other on television, The Monster of All Monsters has revealed that he is good friends with The Tribal Chief in real life. He put up an emotional post after Reigns' shocking leukemia announcement in 2018 and openly stated how much love the two men have for each other.

