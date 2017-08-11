Pro Wrestling News: 73-year old legend talks about a shocking in-ring return

Terry Funk has found wrestling's fountain of youth!

73-year old Funk says he has one more in him!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section. Funk covered a wide variety of wrestling related topics, including his desire to wrestle again.

In case you didn't know....

Terry Funk's historic career has covered over 5 decades, beginning back in the 1960's. Funk has accumulated a plethora of championship title victories, including a laundry list of championships just from the NWA.

Terry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, which also happens to be the same year he was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame as well.

The heart of the matter...

During his interview with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard, Terry discussed his plans in making an in-ring return, despite being 73-years old.

"I'm back doing what I love. I'm really honest about this, I don't need the money. I don't know if I can kick someone's ass or not, I don't know if I can get my foot up that high, but I'll bet I can. I've been working out hard at it, and one more time is all I want."

Terry would go on to talk about an upcoming event he is working in September, where Jerry Lawler will be his opponent.

"Lawler sure is different. I love sharing my moments with people that I made money with. I used to love to wrestle on the same card as him, and I'm back doing what I love."

What's next?

As previously noted, Terry Funk will be taking on Jerry "The King" Lawler in a six-man tag match in September. The match will feature Funk teaming with The Rock-n-Roll Express as they take on Jerry Lawler, Doug Gilbert, and Brian Christopher. More details about this event can be found by looking up Big Time Wrestling's schedule of events.

Authors take...

There's hardcore, then there's Terry Funk. He is the one who made hardcore wrestling what it is and what it once was. Terry is one of the last remaining living legends who can still go in the ring, which is amazing itself, especially considering his age. As far as I'm concerned, Terry Funk is allowed to wrestle as long as he wants. I'm not stopping him.