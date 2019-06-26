Wrestling News: Austin Aries becomes manager of man who defeated Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Austin Aries

What's the story?

The trend of Athletes crossing over between pro wrestling and MMA has been prevalent for a very long time. Frank Mir is the latest name to have joined the list of fighters who have swapped the Octagon for the squared circle.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made a surprise appearance at the recent Future Stars of Wrestling show as Austin Aries' 'client' and confronted Killer Kross.

In case you didn't know...

Mir is one of the most decorated MMA heavyweights of all-time, having notched up wins against Brock Lesnar, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko Cro Cop, Roy Nelson and Antonio Silva, to name a few.

His fights against Brock Lesnar gave MMA an impetus to reach a bigger audience while also making the Beast Incarnate seem like a legitimate competitor inside the Octagon. Mir submitted Lesnar in their first outing but was - as Paul Heyman would say - victimized in the rematch at UFC 100.

After finishing up his contract with the UFC in 2016, Mir fought twice for Bellator and lost both the contests. His last professional MMA fight took place in December 2018 against Javy Ayala. His record currently stands at 18-13.

The Las Vegas native made his pro wrestling debut during WrestleMania weekend in April for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) under Josh Barnett's Bloodsport banner. Mir defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Dan Severn in his debut match, which was a worked MMA style bout.

The heart of the matter

Future Stars of Wrestling celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special show that was packed with notable names from the world of pro wrestling and MMA.

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries presented his new client Frank Mir, who showed up and had a face-off with Killer Kross.

You can check out the segment below:

Frank Mir showed up at Future Stars Of Wrestling last night 👀 📹 pic.twitter.com/bCP2ZyVQGX — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Frank Mir is expected to face Kross at Future Stars of Wrestling's Natural Born Killers show, which is scheduled to take place on July 5th, 2019.

Aries is signed to Major League Wrestling but he is one of those names who has the freedom to work for various other indie promotions.

Mir is 40 years old and still has the time to have a short yet fruitful career as a pro wrestler. With A Double doing the talking for him, Mir should, at the very least, find the new gig easier to grasp.