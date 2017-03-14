Pro Wrestling News: Dennis Stamp has passed away

Rest in peace, Mr. Stamp.

Dennis Stamp, former enhancement talent and referee

Based on news from F4W Online, we are saddened by the news of the passing of Dennis Stamp. If you ever watched the mainstream film on professional wrestling, Beyond The Mat, Dennis Stamp was sort of the unintentional star of that film.

Stamp was a standout in amateur wrestling during his high school and college years. After college, Stamp came into the AWA and was named the 1971 AWA Rookie of the Year. He is most well known in wrestling circles for his time in the Amarillo territory. He also worked as an enhancement talent several times for the WWF and the AWA.

Stamp’s claim to fame may be his appearance in Beyond the Mat. Stamp was aspiring to get booked on Terry Funk’s retirement show in 1997 in Amarillo, Texas. He ended up getting booked to referee Funk’s, “retirement match,” against then WWF Champion, Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Stamp attained somewhat of a cult following based on his part in the film, including a short video clip of him training in the event that he gets booked for a show, along with the phrase, “I’m not booked.”

Dennis Stamp was a meme before most of the world even realised what a meme was. He passed away after losing his second battle with cancer, aged 68. We wish Mr. Stamp’s family our deepest sympathies and condolences in this trying times.

Many notable names reacted to the news:

News of Dennis Stamp passing.

Sad.

This was a poem he read for me after we podcasted.

Enjoy pic.twitter.com/iDC4JuqCRC — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 13, 2017

He is forever booked in heaven

RIP Dennis Stamp

He shared some great Terry Funk stories w/me the few times we met.

Beyond the Mat pic.twitter.com/edvvDWf0iK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 13, 2017

RIP Dennis Stamp. — Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) March 13, 2017