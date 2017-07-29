WWE News: WWE legend Harley Race provides an update on his health

Hall of Famer Harley Race updates fans on his health.

What's the story?

Legendary Hall of Famer Harley Race recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to give an interview for their Extra Mustard section. The former NWA Champion said that he was experiencing some problems with his legs but was expecting to start walking again soon.

In case you didn't know...

When people think about the glory days of the Territory Era and the prestigious NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Harley Race certainly comes to mind. He is an 8-time NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, as well as an NWA Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Week in Wrestling: Two months after breaking both of his legs, Harley Race provides a health update https://t.co/BBxpdXw3TU — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 27, 2017

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, for their Extra Mustard section, Race was asked about his health and recovery from a bad fall in his home, which resulted in both of his legs being broken. Here's what he had to say:

"Right now, its the legs that are bothering me. Im sitting here now with two legs that aren't very good. They're in route to recovery, and I'm right along with them. In a little amount of time, I'll be up and walking again."

Harley was also asked how he felt about inspiring a generation of wrestlers such as Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk.

"I love that. And it's all true. I was the guy who would go all out and do whatever he needed to do, no matter what."

What's next?

Despite being 74 years old and having a plethora of health related issues, Harley Race is not slowing down a bit. He stays busy with his wrestling school: Harley Race Wrestling Academy, which also has a wrestling promotion incorporated into it. Race's wrestling promotion is known as World League Wrestling. Both the school and the wrestling promotion are based out of Troy, Missouri.

Authors take

As a fan who has been following professional wrestling for over 30 years now, I have very fond memories of Harley Race. I can still remember Harley coming to my hometown with the NWA. While I was too young at the time to recall who he was feuding with, I do remember how hated Harley was. No one could draw heat the way Race did back then.

In the years since his prime, Harley Race has continued to remain involved with the industry, whether it be through his training efforts at his Academy, or the fact that he still makes time for the fans by showing up at various independent events throughout the year. Harley is a gem of the sport and someone we all should appreciate for his contributions both in and out of the ring.

Long live the King!

