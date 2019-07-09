×
Wrestling News: Jonathan Coachman to make his in-ring return against former WWE rival

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.16K   //    09 Jul 2019, 02:39 IST

Jonathan Coachman
Jonathan Coachman


What's the story?

Jonathan Coachman is not known for his in-ring skills. In fact, he was never known for performing in the ring. Instead, it was his roles as the heel commentator in the early 2000s in WWE and Mr McMahon's and Eric Bischoff's lackey that made him notorious among the WWE Universe. During this time, he was known to take part in a match on occasion.

It appears that Coachman will be returning to action in the ring, even if it is not in WWE. He will be taking on an old rival in the ring, as Eugene aka Nick Dinsmore, will be facing him.

In case you didn't know...

Jonathan Coachman was the lackey of Eric Bischoff when Eugene was on WWE RAW. During this time, he was thought to be the 'special' nephew of Eric Bischoff, a nephew that the General Manager wanted nothing to do with.

At one point, the Coach tried to get rid of Eugene from WWE RAW. The two started to feud regularly on WWE television and during this time, Eugene defeated the Coach at Bad Blood.

Currently, Jonathan Coachman is the host of the WWE Kickoff show.

The heart of the matter

Eugene aka Nick Dinsmore and Jonathan Coachman are set to go face to face in a Street Fight for the Midwest All Pro Wrestling promotion.

The two will be renewing their decades-old rivalry in the match as they enter the ring once again. The Street Fight will be to help raise awareness for organ donation.

The reason the Coach is a part of this feud is because of his father, whose father was given a new heart via a donor.

What's next?

The Coach will also be part of the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show panel at the event on the 14th of July.


Tags:
Jonathan Coachman
