×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wrestling News: ROH Superstar Flip Gordon reveals severe injury on Twitter [Photo]

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
207   //    23 Jul 2019, 04:13 IST

Flip Gordon
Flip Gordon


What's the story?

Flip Gordon seemed to be just getting into a position where he was about to receive a huge push in Ring of Honor. However, it was not to be.

On Ring of Honor's Best in the World show, Gordon was revealed to be the fourth member of Marty Scurll's Villain Enterprises, turning him heel for the first time in ROH. Unfortunately, he was injured immediately in the aftermath when he hit Tracy Williams with the 450 Splash through a table.

He has now revealed the extent of his injuries on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Flip Gordon has a history of injuries at critical times in his career. He had suffered numerous injuries to his knee and suffered an MCL tear in his knee in January of 2019. His was cleared to wrestle around March and competed at Over the Top Wrestling on the 24th. Unfortunately, this led to him reinjuring his knee as when he woke up the following morning, it had locked up.

As a result, he was not able to compete at the Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore. While there was fear that the injury would put him out of action for a long time. Thankfully he was able to return soon.

The heart of the matter

Flip Gordon took to Twitter to share the news with his fans regarding the extent of his injuries. He revealed that he partially tore his tricep and tore two of his ligaments.

He has wrestled in a 6-man tag team match over the weekend, but he was heavily protected throughout as it was a tag team match.

What's next?

Currently, there is no timetable for Gordon's return to the ring on a full-time basis. Given the severity of his injuries, it might take some time.

Tags:
Ring of Honor
Advertisement
ROH Rumors: Officials concerned with top talents leaving amidst low ticket sales
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Colt Cabana out of Best In The World 2019 PPV match
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: WWE Hall of Famer comments on backstage incident with ROH fan
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Enzo & Cass react to invading the ROH G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
ROH Rumors: Shocking details emerge on Enzo Amore and Big Cass' ROH status
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: ROH launches an investigation into Bully Ray incident
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Enzo Amore and Big Cass reveal new names, team name and merchandise
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Backstage details on Enzo Amore and Big Cass 'invasion' revealed by ROH star
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH Rumors: Controversial former Champion in WWE joins another promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: Backstage news on Rush's contract with ROH and WWE's ongoing interest
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us