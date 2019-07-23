Wrestling News: ROH Superstar Flip Gordon reveals severe injury on Twitter [Photo]

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 23 Jul 2019, 04:13 IST

What's the story?

Flip Gordon seemed to be just getting into a position where he was about to receive a huge push in Ring of Honor. However, it was not to be.

On Ring of Honor's Best in the World show, Gordon was revealed to be the fourth member of Marty Scurll's Villain Enterprises, turning him heel for the first time in ROH. Unfortunately, he was injured immediately in the aftermath when he hit Tracy Williams with the 450 Splash through a table.

He has now revealed the extent of his injuries on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Flip Gordon has a history of injuries at critical times in his career. He had suffered numerous injuries to his knee and suffered an MCL tear in his knee in January of 2019. His was cleared to wrestle around March and competed at Over the Top Wrestling on the 24th. Unfortunately, this led to him reinjuring his knee as when he woke up the following morning, it had locked up.

As a result, he was not able to compete at the Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore. While there was fear that the injury would put him out of action for a long time. Thankfully he was able to return soon.

The heart of the matter

Flip Gordon took to Twitter to share the news with his fans regarding the extent of his injuries. He revealed that he partially tore his tricep and tore two of his ligaments.

He has wrestled in a 6-man tag team match over the weekend, but he was heavily protected throughout as it was a tag team match.

What's next?

Currently, there is no timetable for Gordon's return to the ring on a full-time basis. Given the severity of his injuries, it might take some time.