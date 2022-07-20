Wrestling veteran agrees that WWE made Bianca Belair look weak during RAW segment (Exclusive)

Bill Apter wasn't a fan of this week's segment featuring Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Becky Lynch. He spoke at length about his issues with the angle on the latest Legion of RAW episode.

After Lynch and Belair exchanged a few words, Carmella joined the fray and predictably engaged in some trash talk directed at the RAW Women's Champion. The heels orchestrated an attack on the champion as Big Time Becks eventually laid her out with a Manhandle Slam before Bianca's title defense against Carmella.

Bill Apter expressed that he believes Bianca Belair lost some momentum during the segment, which he also felt was a little too dragged-out. The legendary journalist explained that the idea behind the angle was to get Becky Lynch back into the main event spotlight.

"I totally agree with you (about making Bianca Belair look weak)," Apter said. "It was just so much back-and-forth, and you know, it was really to get Becky back into that main eye, the main eye focus again," said Bill Apter. "I don't think there is any real thought to the logic except for the fans; even though she is a bad girl, I think the fans still take to her. They like to see her in the ring." [19:21 - 20:00]

Bill Apter says the RAW women's segment should have happened later during the night

As we noted earlier, Apter loved Titus O'Neil's address to the fans as the returning superstar kicked off RAW with a positive message.

The wrestling veteran said that O'Neil set the stage perfectly for WWE to have an action-packed match soon after. Instead, the writers offered a promo-heavy segment featuring three of the top female talents on the red brand.

While Apter didn't have a problem with the talent involved, he wasn't too happy with the monotonous booking as he'd have preferred a match after O'Neil's segment. He added:

"After Titus' energetic opening to that show, you set the stage for, 'Let's have a great match next.' Well, when the girls came out, as much as I enjoy watching them, it was like, again?" [18:30 - 18:55]

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam and it's clear that WWE is stacking the odds against the babyface.

While that could indicate a win for Belair, there is also a possibility of Lynch regaining the championship she has become synonymous with. What do you think? Who are you backing to come out victorious in the title match at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

