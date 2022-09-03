"The people won't dislike him" - Wrestling veteran explains the mistakes WWE should avoid while booking Karrion Kross (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained the mistakes WWE needs to avoid while booking Karrion Kross.

Kross returned to the promotion during the August 5 episode of SmackDown alongside Scarlett. He has since teased his involvement in the ongoing world title feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell admitted that he never watched Kross have a match until tonight.

"You know, believe it or not, I have never seen Karrion Kross have a match until tonight. I like his entrance, I like Scarlett, beautiful woman. What is that the crow flying? And that's difference and he went into the ring. You gotta be careful with this guy because he didn't cheat a bit on Drew Gulak, he just beat him up, which is okay," said Mantell.

The wrestling veteran further pointed out how WWE needs to make sure they book the former NXT Champion against babyfaces to establish him as a credible heel.

"But you gotta watch, if he continues that the people won't dislike him, they will like him. But you gotta put a babyface that they really love if he messes a babyface up, now the people will turn against him," added Mantell. [49:38 - 50:30]

Dutch Mantell provided his take on Karrion Kross' match against Drew Gulak

Dutch Mantell further shared his opinion on Karron Kross' in-ring SmackDown debut from this week's show as he squashed Drew Gulak.

This was Kross' first match since returning to the company a few weeks ago. Mantell was impressed by the 37-year-old's entrance and also liked the contest. He added that the bout was short and was exactly what it needed to be.

"But I liked his entrance, I liked the match, it was short, exactly what it needed to be and then they hung him up and left him hanging and walked away with the camera in-front of him and you saw Mr. Gulak, tied up in the ropes," noted Mantell. [50:31 - 50:49]

Karrion Kross set his sights on Reigns and even assaulted McIntyre upon his WWE comeback. It will be interesting to see if he turns up during the main event of Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

