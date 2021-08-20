"Is he trying to embarrass himself?" - Wrestling veteran slams Goldberg ahead of WWE SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin recently sat down with Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling and previewed WWE SummerSlam, and he directed some heavy criticism toward Goldberg.

Kenny Bolin has managed several wrestlers in OVW, making them stars before sending them to WWE, giving him the name "Starmaker."The list of stars he has built is quite long, but some notable names include John Cena and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Both men will compete in world title matches tomorrow night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Bolin shared his thoughts on the WWE Championship match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

"What is [Goldberg] trying to do, is he trying to embarrass himself in front of his kid?" Bolin said. "Goldberg does not have a snowball's chance in hell of beating [Bobby Lashley]. He's too old, not in shape the way he used to be and unless his entrance is gonna be 14 minutes long, that match ain't gonna last long."

"Once he steps in the ring, he's gonna be with a world class athlete," Bolin continued. "He's gonna be in there with a guy managed by Bolin Services, Kenny 'The Starmaker' Bolin. [Bobby] has got an advantage."

Bobby Lashley seems to be the favorite heading into the match on Saturday. But given Goldberg's past championship victories over Kevin Owens and The Fiend, there is still some doubt heading into the bout.

Bobby Lashley has been WWE Champion for over 170 days

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship on the March 1 episode of RAW, after he defeated The Miz in the main event of the show. Lashley's first pay-per-view title defense came against Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 37 Night One. The All Mighty conquered the Scottish Warrior after McIntyre passed out in the Hurt Lock.

Lashey and McIntyre feuded for the next few months until the Scottish Warrior lost the right to challenge for the title again due to his defeat at WWE Hell in a Cell. Following the event, Lashley got to show a more dominant side and tore through Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank.

He is now set to face one of the most destructive Superstars of all time in Goldberg, who has his eyes set on the WWE Championship. Do you think Lashley will be able to retain the WWE title against Goldberg? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Colin Tessier