Wrestling world reacts to passing of veteran promoter Jim Crockett Jr. 

On Wednesday evening, news broke that veteran promoter Jim Crockett Jr., had passed away at the age of 76. The legendary promoter who ran Jim Crockett Promotions, started by his father Crockett Sr., was one of the biggest rivals of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during the territorial days of the late 1970s to 1980s.

Crockett Jr. served three terms as President of the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) between 1980 to 1991, and Jim Crockett Promotions eventually cemented its status as a part of the NWA.

In 1988, he sold the company to Ted Turner, who renamed it WCW (World Championship Wrestling) after its TV show namesake that Crockett Jr. created by purchasing the much sought-after Saturday night-time slot from Vince McMahon.

In 1995, after several attempts at returning to the pro wrestling business did not work out, Crockett Jr. left the business for good and settled down in Texas where he worked as a realtor and mortgage loan originator.

According to WrestlingInc., the news of Crockett Jr.'s passing was first broken by WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

The news comes after Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Jim Crockett Jr. had been hospitalized due to kidney and liver problems. Although nothing has been officially stated as of this writing, it is assumed that he passed away due to kidney failure.

The wrestling world pays its tribute to Jim Crockett Jr.

Several pro wrestling promotions like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling, including wrestlers past and present, and fans, took to social media to pay their tributes to one of the forefathers of the wrestling business.

Advertisement

Below is a collection of a few tweets of wrestlers and fans paying their tribute to Jim Crockett Jr.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.



WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.https://t.co/yN7ED3aKij — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

JJ, Tully and Arn together on a Turner Station on the night Jim Crockett jr. passes away. #RIP https://t.co/VifIflnuI6 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 4, 2021

R.I.P. Jim Crockett Jr.



Thank you for moving the pro wrestling business forward & expanding its reach. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett had the best pro wrestling anywhere in the mid-80s. I cannot understate how cool and special 6:05 PM on the Superstation was on Saturday nights. I loved it so much. He changed countless lives forever. May be rest in peace. — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) March 4, 2021

RIP Jim Crockett Jr. Your contributions to our business are immeasurable. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Rest in Peace Jim Crockett Jr. Thank you for all you and your family gave to the business. Such a tremendous loss! pic.twitter.com/N7hEo6KloW — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 4, 2021

Very sorry to report the death of Jim Crockett Jr., all the best to his family and friends. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 4, 2021

RIP Jim Crockett Jr.



The promoter that brought some of my absolute favorite moments ever in wrestling. He's a large part of the reason for me being a lifelong fan. pic.twitter.com/7z37IqQDPZ — Matt Farmer (@mattfarmer93) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett gave opportunity to so many

Crockett promotions supplied me with millions of hours of entertainment

Sorry to hear of his passing #NWA #WCW pic.twitter.com/0mXP2m4uwx — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Jim Crockett Jr. was ambitious, courageous and a force in our sport. I wish we all could’ve enjoyed more of his presence as we all would’ve been better for it. I’m forever inspired by JCP, his tenacity and rebel approach against an adversary with deep pockets. RIP, Mr. Crockett. https://t.co/53Wsy4Ty1c — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 4, 2021

Our thoughts here at SK Wrestling are with the Crockett Family.