Wrestling world reacts to passing of veteran promoter Jim Crockett Jr. 

On Wednesday evening, news broke that veteran promoter Jim Crockett Jr., had passed away at the age of 76. The legendary promoter who ran Jim Crockett Promotions, started by his father Crockett Sr., was one of the biggest rivals of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during the territorial days of the late 1970s to 1980s.
Crockett Jr. served three terms as President of the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) between 1980 to 1991, and Jim Crockett Promotions eventually cemented its status as a part of the NWA.
In 1988, he sold the company to Ted Turner, who renamed it WCW (World Championship Wrestling) after its TV show namesake that Crockett Jr. created by purchasing the much sought-after Saturday night-time slot from Vince McMahon.
In 1995, after several attempts at returning to the pro wrestling business did not work out, Crockett Jr. left the business for good and settled down in Texas where he worked as a realtor and mortgage loan originator.
According to WrestlingInc., the news of Crockett Jr.'s passing was first broken by WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock 'n' Roll Express.
The news comes after Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Jim Crockett Jr. had been hospitalized due to kidney and liver problems. Although nothing has been officially stated as of this writing, it is assumed that he passed away due to kidney failure.
The wrestling world pays its tribute to Jim Crockett Jr.
Several pro wrestling promotions like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling, including wrestlers past and present, and fans, took to social media to pay their tributes to one of the forefathers of the wrestling business.
Below is a collection of a few tweets of wrestlers and fans paying their tribute to Jim Crockett Jr.
Our thoughts here at SK Wrestling are with the Crockett Family.