Wrestling World reacts to Triple H's 25th Anniversary: Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho and others comment on The Game's achievement

The Game has provided us with some incredible moments in his career

Triple H has been one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE. A 14-time World Champion, The Game has entertained the WWE Universe all around the world and has been a part of some incredible moments in the company's history. Starting off with the gimmick of a 'Connecticut Blueblood', he transitioned into The Cerebral Assassin and has been part of some iconic feuds.

His battles with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and even his best friend, Shawn Michaels are true gems where Triple H played his role perfectly. As a heel or babyface, The Game has amazed us with the versatility he has exhibited over the years and still continues to do so.

He has also helped in putting over younger talent on the big stage. The likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and many others have rubbed shoulders with Triple H over the years, both as allies and rivals.

The fans these days remember him for the work he has done with building NXT and elevating it into the third and as some might argue, the best brand on WWE at the moment.

Before he took over, the Black and Gold brand was more of a reality show featuring rookies looking to make it big in WWE. Under The Game's mentorship, the brand has delivered some of the best in-ring action and has had some famous wrestlers walk in through the doors at Full Sail University.

The likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and Ricochet were all scouted and signed to WWE by The Game himself, who helped them develop in the company.

Fans and former colleagues all sent their wishes to the former World Champion today and we had a very interesting celebration on tonight's episode as well.

Let's have a look at how some of the Superstars and wrestlers around the globe responded to The Game's achievement.

Congrats on 25 years, Boss @TripleH 🙅🏻‍♂️ You’re 1 of the many reasons I started wrestling but more importantly, You helped me through double knee explosions & gave me an opportunity to prove to myself that I can still do this! Thank you for believing in me! #HHH25 pic.twitter.com/GSvyhRIFPO — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) April 25, 2020

We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

A Superstar that will never tell you how good he is.



A leader that will never ask you to do something he won’t do himself.



A visionary that will never tell you “I told you so.”



He isn’t a student of the game, he is The Game. #HHH25 pic.twitter.com/89fcwMgB1B — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) April 25, 2020

Congrats to Papa H on an unparalleled 25 years. Can't wait to take an updated pic next Wednesday with the @WWENXT NA Championship. #HHH25

🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/frtzYfh646 — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) April 25, 2020

My friend @TripleH celebrates 25 years in @WWE What an accomplishment and what a ride it’s been. Thank you for always being there for me. #HHH25 #SDL #OUDK #CONGRATS — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) April 24, 2020

21 Years ago,

11 year old Joe near enough the front row, Newcastle Metro Arena, April Attitude Adjustment Tour 99.



Watching two of the best ever to lace up a pair.



Thank you for the ispiration and the oppertunity.@TripleH

AwRaBest #HHH25 pic.twitter.com/n5wxSnmPJN — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 24, 2020

Happy 25th Anniversary, @TripleH. We've both come a long way. You sure know how to pick em'! - 💛 JG #HHH25 pic.twitter.com/NvNIaUXRw5 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 24, 2020