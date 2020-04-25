Wrestling World reacts to Triple H's 25th Anniversary: Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho and others comment on The Game's achievement
- Chris Jericho sent a special message to The Game tonight.
- The Wrestling World showered their praise on Triple H tonight!
Triple H has been one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE. A 14-time World Champion, The Game has entertained the WWE Universe all around the world and has been a part of some incredible moments in the company's history. Starting off with the gimmick of a 'Connecticut Blueblood', he transitioned into The Cerebral Assassin and has been part of some iconic feuds.
His battles with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and even his best friend, Shawn Michaels are true gems where Triple H played his role perfectly. As a heel or babyface, The Game has amazed us with the versatility he has exhibited over the years and still continues to do so.
He has also helped in putting over younger talent on the big stage. The likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and many others have rubbed shoulders with Triple H over the years, both as allies and rivals.
The fans these days remember him for the work he has done with building NXT and elevating it into the third and as some might argue, the best brand on WWE at the moment.
Before he took over, the Black and Gold brand was more of a reality show featuring rookies looking to make it big in WWE. Under The Game's mentorship, the brand has delivered some of the best in-ring action and has had some famous wrestlers walk in through the doors at Full Sail University.
The likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and Ricochet were all scouted and signed to WWE by The Game himself, who helped them develop in the company.
Fans and former colleagues all sent their wishes to the former World Champion today and we had a very interesting celebration on tonight's episode as well.
