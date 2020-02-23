Wrestling world reacts to Tyson Fury becoming the new heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder (right)

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury finally managed to get the best of Deontay Wilder on their second meeting in Las Vegas after managing to settle for a draw on their first meeting. The Gypsy King completely obliterated Deontay 'Bronze Bomber' Wilder in a one-sided fight to get a TKO victory and thereby become the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Having defeated Wilder, Fury now holds The Ring magazine title, the lineal heavyweight titles, and the WBC heavyweight title. This makes him the first boxer to have held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, WBC, and The Ring magazine titles.

Fury left a mark on WWE just a few months when he competed against the current Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The undefeated professional boxer defeated The Monster Among Men via count-out in what was an entertaining bout between behemoths.

A good number of WWE Superstars including EVP Triple H and pro wrestling personalities from other promotions shared their reactions on the brutal match and congratulated Fury. Below, we have selected some tweets that highlight the wrestling world's reactions.

Strowman even offered a championship opportunity to Fury by asking if The Gypsy King wants to try his luck with Strowman's IC title.

What a man. @Tyson_Fury is the 👑 of the world. 🥊 👊🏻 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 23, 2020

Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life - but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man! pic.twitter.com/FNhonPlAfg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2020

Hell yeah. What a great response in loss. You’ll come back stronger! #WilderFury2 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 23, 2020

Good things happen to those that come to the @WWE. Training complete. Way to go @Tyson_Fury!!! Total domination. #GimmickPlug #CompanyGuy — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 23, 2020

Congratulations @Tyson_Fury Hell of a Display from start to Finish!! @BronzeBomber Nothing but RESPECT for not only how you competed tonight, but also the Class you Display before and after Battle...Two Championship people Won the hearts of many inside and outside of the Sport👏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 23, 2020

HAHAHAH. That was hilarious though. He killed it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/D6uaAG3EaK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Gotta give @Tyson_Fury credit put on a clinic fam — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) February 23, 2020

When we were training in October @Tyson_Fury told me he was going to finish Wilder!!! Wow 🥊 https://t.co/tmfzAr27xV — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 23, 2020