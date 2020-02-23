Wrestling world reacts to Tyson Fury becoming the new heavyweight champion
British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury finally managed to get the best of Deontay Wilder on their second meeting in Las Vegas after managing to settle for a draw on their first meeting. The Gypsy King completely obliterated Deontay 'Bronze Bomber' Wilder in a one-sided fight to get a TKO victory and thereby become the WBC Heavyweight Champion.
Having defeated Wilder, Fury now holds The Ring magazine title, the lineal heavyweight titles, and the WBC heavyweight title. This makes him the first boxer to have held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, WBC, and The Ring magazine titles.
Fury left a mark on WWE just a few months when he competed against the current Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The undefeated professional boxer defeated The Monster Among Men via count-out in what was an entertaining bout between behemoths.
A good number of WWE Superstars including EVP Triple H and pro wrestling personalities from other promotions shared their reactions on the brutal match and congratulated Fury. Below, we have selected some tweets that highlight the wrestling world's reactions.
Strowman even offered a championship opportunity to Fury by asking if The Gypsy King wants to try his luck with Strowman's IC title.
Published 23 Feb 2020, 13:13 IST