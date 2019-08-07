Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (1st - 7th August): 10-time World Champion retires, Kane's return confirmed

It was a predictably happening week in pro wrestling.

Welcome to another edition of our weekly gathering of all the biggest stories in the world of pro wrestling. With SummerSlam approaching, the past few days were stacked with many newsworthy moments that were talked about extensively.

While SummerSlam was of prime focus, there were many other movers and shakers that you might have missed out on in the build-up to WWE's biggest show of the summer.

So let's not waste any more time and get right into it:

#1. The Rock has 'quietly' retired from wrestling

It may sound disheartening, but we may never see The Great One perform again inside a WWE ring.

The Rock appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote the new Fast & Furious spin-off movie, Hobbs & Shaw. During the interview, the former WWE Champion opened up about his in-ring status and was asked whether he misses competing inside the ring.

The Hollywood megastar confirmed that he had quietly retired from in-ring competition. Here's what he had to say:

"I mean, no. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling.

"For a lot of you guys that don't know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While The Rock may continue to make non-wrestling appearances in the future, it's highly unlikely that he will ever get back inside the squared circle for another run. The 10-time World Champion just can't risk injuring himself wrestling as it could incur major losses for the producers and makers of his films.

