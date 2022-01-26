WWE 2022 Women's Royal Rumble - 5 Potential finishes - Hall of Fame winner, long-overdue return, dark horse emerges victorious

The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match takes place this weekend and WWE has already announced 21 of the women who will make up the field.

Hall of Famers, Legends, and even the IMPACT Wrestling Women's Champion will be part of the show this weekend, which could create some interesting moments as part of the match.

The match itself remains wide open at present with nine slots still open and any of the women in the match being seen as a potential winner.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

#5. Liv Morgan wins The Royal Rumble and earns another shot at Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan was once seen as a forgettable member of The Riott Squad. However, since the release of Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, Morgan has stepped up her game and was recently toe-to-toe with the RAW Women's Champion.

Whilst Bianca Belair is currently seen as the favorite to win her second Women's Royal Rumble match, Liv Morgan could easily be seen as the dark horse.

Morgan was defeated by Lynch at Day 1 earlier this month, but it was noted that the end of the match was botched and the two women were originally scheduled to face off again.

Doudrop challenges Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble, but Liv Morgan could be the woman to win The Rumble match and go on to challenge Lynch at WrestleMania.

The former Riott Squad member has become a popular star amongst the WWE Universe and there was a belief that she could finally be the woman to dethrone The Man late last year.

Morgan almost had The Champion beaten several times in the match before she was forced to cheat to win. At Day 1 it was revealed that Lynch was supposed to cheat to win once again.

Morgan vs Lynch could be a WrestleMania-worthy match and the former NXT Superstar deserves to be on the card for this year's event.

