205 Live Results: New cruiserweight debuts; Ari Sterling and Asher Hale struggle

205 Live continued to deliver new faces to the cruiserweight division. Men like Asher Hale, Ari Sterling, and Ikemen Jiro all impressed the WWE Universe as of late. Tonight, it was Grayson Waller who had that opportunity.

Waller would start the night by taking on Sunil Singh in the 205 Live opener. However, our main event was the real treat. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari were having trouble with the newcomers as of late. Tonight, they hoped to shut down Ari Sterling and Asher Hale in the 205 Live main event.

We kicked things off with the debuting Grayson Waller.

Sunil Singh vs Grayson Waller on 205 Live

The 205 Live veteran was caught with a back kick to the leg and a slap across the mouth. A shoulder tackle dropped Sunil Singh, but he responded with a running spinning heel kick. Grayson Waller quickly learned that he didn't need to underestimate someone like Singh.

After hanging him up throat first on the top rope, Waller rocked Singh with a leaping leg lariat. Waller followed with a triangle choke on the ropes, breaking at three. Singh's throat was seriously damaged at this point, and Waller wouldn't let up.

Singh managed to break away from Waller, catching him with several diving ax handles. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Waller caught him diving again with a kick to the sternum. He finished off Singh with a leaping curb stomp.

Results: Grayson Waller defeated Sunil Singh via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: C

Waller made an impressive debut, crushing Sunil Singh with ease after those opening moments. He could be another problem for the Purple Brand, much like Ari Sterling and Asher Hale, who will be taking on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari next.

