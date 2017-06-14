WWE 205 LIVE results (12th June, 2017)

Another action packed episode of 205 LIVE saw TJP and Akira Tozawa squaring off in the main event

14 Jun 2017

Austin Wries addressed the rumours about his future in the WWE

The show started with a backstage promo involving Titus O’Neil and Akira Tozawa. Titus told Tozawa how WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had taken notice of him after Titus’ tweet. O’Neil mentioned that they would be singing “It’s raining Yen” if Tozawa joined the Titus brand.

Corey Graves then welcomed the WWE Universe to another episode of 205 LIVE. Graves has WWE Main Event announcer Vic Joseph replacing Tom Phillips by his side this week.

#1 Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari

A vignette showing the Naom Dar-Alicia Fox face time angle from the last episode of RAW was shown. Cedric Alexander then made his way to the ring for the opening match.

The match started off slow with the two men exchanging holds. Alexander caught Daivari off guard and hit him with a succession of aerial attacks. Cedric attempted a springboard off the top rope, but he got caught and Daivari gained control of the match.

Daivari managed to keep hold of the match with his aggressive style. Cedric tried to counter but Ariya laid him out with a high knee. Cedric finally managed to get out of a sleeper with the crowd chanting for him. He hit Davari with a stiff forearm. Cedric then went for another springboard and connected this time with a clothesline.

Alicia Fox showed up on the titantron once again as she had done on RAW last night. Noam Dar the rushed towards the ring with his phone. Daivari used the distraction to steal a three count but Cedric hit the Lumbar Check on him to secure the victory.

Winner: Cedric Alexander defeats Ariya Daivari by pinfall

Cedric then knocked Dar off the ring apron, picked up his phone and hung up on Alicia Fox.

A video package of the Cruiserweight Championship match at Extreme Rules between Neville and Austin Aries was aired. The two men had put each other through a battle in a submission match where Aries was unable to capture championship gold.

#2 Austin Aries addresses the WWE Universe

Aries addressed his loss at Extreme Rules. He mentioned that he would not make excuses for his performance. He, however, pointed out that Neville had tapped out to the Last Chancery outside the ring during their match. Aries then turned his attention to several rumours about him being plagued by injuries.

He confirmed these rumours and claimed that he did not have clearance to wrestle due to his neck and knee. He was then cut off by Tony Nese, who walked down to the ring.

Nese told Austin that he had lost his edge and became a fading star. Nese put himself over as the future of the business and recommended Aries to save his face and walk away. Aries brought to attention the instance when he made Nese tap out in the past. Aries complimented Nese’s abs and asked what kind of workout helped him suddenly grow a pair.

Nese declared that he had no time for jokes but just as he was about to attack Aries, Jack Gallager’s music hit and the Extraordinary Gentleman made his way to the ring.

Gallagher told Nese that he was the biggest joke in the arena. Nese did not take the comment too well and charged at Gallagher who, in turn, struck him with his umbrella "William The Third". The umbrella bent due to the force of impact and Corey Graves mentioned that William needed medical attention.

In a backstage segment, Rich Swann tried to cheer up a disappointed TJP. Swann lauded TJP’s efforts against Neville last week. Swann also mentioned how the WWE Universe was behind TJP in his match against Neville.

Swann declared that he and the fans had started believing in TJP. He implored TJP to get his head back in the game as the first Cruiserweight Champion walked away.

An ad campaign about a No Fly Zone campaign aired with Drew Gulak advocating that Mustafa Ali did not represent the Cruiserweight division. Gulak ridiculed Mustafa Ali and his aerial, offensive wrestling style.

An announcement was made booking Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak in a singles match for next week’s show. Also, Jack Gallagher will face Tony Nese in single battle next week.

#3 TJP vs. Akira Tozawa

Titus O’Neil is shown backstage watching the match with intent. Graves put of Titus as the CEO of the Titus Brand.

The match started off with a show of sportsmanship and quickly picked up the pace with a couple of near falls. Tozawa got the crowd chanting his war chants. TJP gained momentum as he set to work on Akira’s arm.

He planted Tozawa with a side suplex and then attacked Tozawa's right knee. TJP then caught Akira with a cross armbar submission. Tozawa tried to break free, but TJP countered into a reverse chin lock.

Tozawa finally picked up the pace with a frankensteiner knocking TJP to the outside. Tozawa then threw caution to the wind with a suicide dive on TJP.

Back in the ring, Tozawa hit a running sliding kick for a near fall. Perkins caught Tozawa with a double chicken wing gutbuster for another near fall. Tozawa landed with some stiff strikes but TJP caught him in a kneebar submission.

Tozawa broke free and attempted a roll up pin but Perkins kicked out. TJP finally got laid out by a suplex after a stellar sequence of counters and reversals. Tozawa went to the high rent district and landed a senton dive on TJP for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa defeats TJP via pinfall

Titus celebrated the win backstage but Neville got in his face and claimed that Tozawa was not on the Neville level. Titus retaliated by saying that Tozawa was the future of 205 LIVE and walked off to close the show.

