WWE 205 Live Results (15/8/17): Akira Tozawa's championship celebration

How did Neville respond after losing his precious title to Tozawa?

by Harald Math Opinion 16 Aug 2017, 14:54 IST

It has been a rough week for the King of the Cruiserweights

For the first time in seven months, 205 Live has a new king. Akira Tozawa captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on this week's RAW, defeating Neville to bring to an end the King's 197-day reign.

This week's 205 Live was headlined by Tozawa's championship celebration - did everything go to plan?

#1 Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

Alexander and Metalik continue to be two of WWE's most underused competitors, with the anonymity of the Mexican sensation particularly frustrating.

The match was preempted by Gulak hyping Nese up, before the good guys came out to kick things off.

Metalik looked typically fantastic, even managing to get a response out of the habitually quiet 205 Live crowd. His misuse in WWE is absolutely criminal. It was his partner who picked up the win, however, hitting Gulak with the Lumbar Check for the 1-2-3.

Result: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak and Tony Nese via pinfall

Neville made his first appearance without the championship, interrupting a conversation between Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari to scowl at the chuckling duo, before hurtling a chair across the room. Titus O'Neill was seen chatting on his phone.

#2 Mustafa Ali vs. The Brian Kendrick

Kendrick's feud with Gentleman Jack Gallagher continued, as the second ever Cruiserweight Champion did battle with Mustafa Ali. Kendrick began the match by checking for Gallagher under the ring, shenanigans that Ali quickly put an end to.

This was a nice back and forth match that didn't get a satisfying finish. Kendrick was about to do some serious damage to Ali's ankle before Gallagher ran out for the save, allowing TBK to pick up the win via disqualification.

Result: The Brian Kendrick def. Mustafa Ali via disqualification

Gallagher and Kendrick brawled after the match before Kendrick escaped through the crowd. This was followed by a backstage interview with Rich Swann, where Daivari turned up and informed Swann that he will be facing him, not TJP as originally booked.

#3 Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari

This was the typical 205 Live fare, with hints of excitement drowned out by long heat segments and a dead crowd. Swann looked to be in complete control and was about to put Daivari away, only for TJP to turn up at the top of the stage.

Despite hobbling in on crutches, TJP caused enough of a distraction to allow Daivari to pick up the win over Swann.

Result: Ariya Daivari def. Rich Swann

The Brian Kendrick was seen leaving the arena, but not before challenging Gentleman Jack Gallagher to a duel next week. It remains to be seen what form this 'duel' will take, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Akira Tozawa's Championship Celebration

Titus O'Neill led the celebration for the new champion, leading the crowd in Tozawa's trademark 'ah' chant. Titus Worldwide celebrated with champagne, talking about making history and ending the reign of the "King of the Cruiserweights".

During the celebration the former champion, Neville came out, and wasn't in a good mood. Neville told the new champion that he has less than a week before the rematch, which precedes a countdown on the big screen. Neville told Tozawa that the title will be his once again.

Neville hit the ring, hoping to get a cheap shot in on the new champion. Tozawa was too quick for him, however, turning the tide and hitting Neville with a huge suicide dive. Neville was forced to retreat, and the show ended with Tozawa holding the title aloft whilst sat on the shoulders of Titus O'Neill.