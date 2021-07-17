205 Live Results: Grayson Waller continues to fall; Guru Raaj impresses

205 Live was back to business as usual this week. We had two cruiserweight matchups, with the NXT Breakout competitors no longer involved.

Grayson Waller was beaten by Odyssey Jones last week, though he did put in a great effort. The same went for Asher Hale, who had a tough contest against Josh Briggs. Both had a chance at redemption this week.

While Waller would battle 205 Live high spot king Ari Sterling in the main event, we will also see Asher Hale against newcomer, Guru Raaj.

Guru Raaj vs Asher Hale on 205 Live

Guru Raaj, a new 205 Live star who Finn Balor himself has been incredibly impressed with, sent Asher Hale to the floor. Hale responded with a shoulder thrust off the apron but was sent around the ring with arm drags and a dropkick.

Hale baited Raaj to the outside where he tossed him into the plexiglass barricade. Back in the ring, Hale cracked the neck with a double foot crank. Hale went for a suplex, but turned it into a DDT mid-move, nearly ending the match.

Raaj countered a suplex with a pinfall attempt, and when Hale kicked out Raaj was planted with a powerslam. Raaj got some offense in with a series of strikes, but the MMA expert managed to get the better of him.

Still, the 205 Live newcomer was able to force Hale to the corner where he hit a running bulldog.

Hale caught Raaj with a basement sliding knee to the ribs and followed with a series of kicks to Raaj's face. However, another suplex counter saw Raaj get Hale with a pinfall.

Results: Guru Raaj defeated Asher Hale via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: C-

There were a lot of botches in this one, and these two didn't seem to have a ton of chemistry. We've seen better from Hale in WWE. Hopefully, Raaj improves as we go on.

