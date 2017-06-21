WWE 205 LIVE results (20th June, 2017)

The King of the Cruiserweights once again stands tall on 205 Live.

21 Jun 2017

205 Live aired From The Nutter Center At Wright State University In Dayton, Ohio

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcomed the WWE Universe to the most exciting hour on WWE TV – 205 LIVE.

Titus O’Neil tried to recruit Tozawa to the Titus Brand. He offered to give him an extra 5% on his merchandise but Tozawa refused. Titus promised that next week on RAW, he would make Tozawa an offer that he could not refuse.

#1 Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese

Jack Gallagher made his way to the ring first. The show cut to a video package highlighting Austin Aries’ promo last week where Tony Nese made an appearance to insult Aries. Gallagher interrupted Nese and attacked him with his umbrella, William the Third.

This incident set up the match between the two. Tony Nese entered the ring and the referee called for the bell. The match started with a lockup. Tony Nese battled out of it and mouthed off at Jack Gallagher.

Nese downed Gallagher with a slap as the feed cut backstage to show Austin Aries intently watching the matchup. “The Premier Athlete” gained control of the bout with some brutal strikes.

Jack Gallagher got some momentum with a series of offensive attacks. He hit a forearm, dropkick and butterfly suplex combination for a near fall on Tony Nese. Gallagher then stunned Nese with his patented headbutt.

Nese tried to gain control by going in full steam at “The Gentleman” but Gallagher dodged him and Nese hit the ring post shoulder first. Nese faked an injury only to slam Gallagher’s head on the turnbuckle. With Jack Gallagher reeling in the corner of the ring, Nese connected with the running knee strike to pick up the victory.

Winner: Tony Nese defeated Jack Gallagher via pinfall.

The action shifted backstage where Noam Dar was shown Face Timing Alicia Fox. Cedric Alexander joined the fray and Alicia Fox told him that they were not done with Alexander. Noam suggested Cedric leave 205 Live.

The Scottish Supernova even threatened to ruin Alexander’s life. Dar told Cedric that he had thrown his bag in the river to which Cedric replied that his bag was intact. Moments later Daivari came to the locker room looking for his bag that was worth 15 grand. Dar realised his folly and quietly slunk away.

A video package summarising Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak’s month-long rivalry was aired. The vignette depicted how Gulak’s grounded offence clashed with Ali’s high flying style. Mustafa Ali painted Gulak as a bully and conveyed that he would avenge his losses at the hands of Gulak.

#2 Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

While making his way to the ring, Gulak offered Mustafa an opportunity to work with him by converting 205 Live into a No Fly Zone. Ali responded by hitting Gulak with a corkscrew plancha from the ring to the outside.

Gulak controlled most of the match, often talking trash to Ali. However, the match was cut short when Mustafa Ali decided to take to the top rope. He missed and was caught by Gulak. Mustafa Ali picked up the victory when he countered a crab into an inside cradle.

Winner: Mustafa Alia defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall

In the locker room area, Gallagher was thrown a towel. The camera panned to Austin Aries seated on a couch, eating a banana. He told Gallagher that Neville, TJP, and Gulak often cut corners and watched each other’s backs.

He proposed to do something about it. Gentleman Jack said that he was not comfortable with that but he wouldn’t mind an accord.

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph talked about the history between Rich Swann and Neville. In a backstage segment, Rich Swann is stopped by TJP while heading to the ring for his match against Neville.

TJP informed Swann that he did not appreciate him getting into his head last week. Swann assured TJP that he had no intentions of disturbing TJP’s strategy going into the match last week. TJP told Swann to go out there and take care of business.

Akira Tozawa made his way to ringside to watch the Cruiserweight Champion in action. The announcers conveyed that Titus O’Neil had spared no expense to get the best seat in the house for the potential recruit to the Titus Brand.

#3 Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Rich Swann

A couple of dropkicks early on in the match sent Neville to the outside. Once inside the ring, Rich Swann tried to ground the “King of the Cruiserweights” with a headlock. Neville soon countered with a stiff shot to the midsection of Swann.

Neville took Swann to the top rope to hit a Superplex but Swann battled out of it. Swann hit an Enziguri on Neville, knocking the champ to the outside. Swann dove to the outside and brought Neville back into the ring for a near fall.

Swann tried to hit Neville with the Rolling Thunder but the latter got his knees up just in time. Neville picked up momentum by slamming Swann on the barricade outside the ring. Swann tried to battle back, but Neville slammed him on the announcer’s desk.

Back inside the ring, Swann grabbed Neville by the hair and connected with a resounding superkick on Neville. The two men traded strikes with Swann winning the exchange and getting another near fall.

Swann moved to the top rope and Neville tried to stop him. Swann knocked down Neville and attempted to hit the Phoenix Splash. However, Swan missed and Neville locked in the Rings of Saturn to seal the deal.

Winner: Neville defeated Rich Swann via submission

