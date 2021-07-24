205 Live Results: Stellar main event; Losing streak broken

We saw the return of an exciting NXT star tonight, as Jake Atlas appeared on 205 Live for the main event. In an excellent match, Atlas faced off against one of the newest highlights of 205 Live in Ari Sterling.

Before we got to that, though, we saw a rematch from the show last week. Asher Hale got caught with a roll-up by 205 Live newcomer Guru Raaj. Tonight was a chance for redemption for the mat technician.

Asher Hale vs Guru Raaj on 205 Live

Asher Hale looked to avenge a loss to Guru Raaj on 205 Live last week. A quick shoulder block sent Hale to the mat, though, frustrating him. Back in the ring, a major hip toss sent Hale overhead.

Hale was sent outside, again, with a massive clothesline. However, the 205 Live newcomer seemed to injure his hand on the clothesline.

Hale brought Raaj onto the apron and popped the neck with a twisting corkscrew using his feet. Raaj struggled from here on out as Hale targeted the neck. A Muta Lock was synched in, and Hale added an extra twist to it, nearly getting the submission victory.

Raaj went for the bulldog but failed to connect. However, a roundhouse to the leg and a dropkick to the jaw finally allowed Raaj to hit it. Hale barely kicked out. Asher hammered Raaj with a kick and hit a rolling cravate neckbreaker. A fisherman's driver spiked Raaj, finally breaking Asher Hale's 205 Live losing streak.

Results: Asher Hale defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

