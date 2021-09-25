WWE 205 Live Results: Former Champions from NXT in action; Dominant run continues

This week's WWE 205 Live was a star-studded edition with top NXT Superstars making their way to the purple brand. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon battled young upstart Cora Jade in the main event.

Xyon Quinn looked to build upon his winning streak as he faced former NXT Tag Team Champion, Oney Lorcan, in singles action. Fan-favorite Ikeman Jiro was in action against Malik Blade, who was desperately in need of a win after losing to Boa last week.

Xyon Quinn vs. Oney Lorcan on 205 Live

Quinn dominated the once the match got underwway and took Lorcan out with a fierce uppercut. Oney Lorcan played possum and lured him into a back elbow. He used punches and chops to keep the offense going and put his opponent into a headlock.

However, Quinn powered his way out, delivering the inverted atomic drop followed by a Clothesline. He gave a Samoan drop and then a ripcord forearm for the three-count as his dominating run continued.

Result: Xyon Quinn defeated Oney Lorcan via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Ikemen Jiro vs. Malik Blade on 205 Live

The two locked up, with Blade gaining the upper hand with a shoulder takedown and a dropkick. Both displayed their athleticism, but Blade took Jiro down with a couple of arm drags and another dropkick.

Prone in the corner, Jiro countered an attack from Blade, putting the latter on the top rope. Ikemen took advantage of the situation and focused his offense on the Malik's left arm. He kept it going with a series of punches and a senton for a near fall. He later put Blade into a submission.

Blade found his way out of the move and almost scored an upset win with a clothesline and a crossbody.

He tried to finish off the Japanese star by putting him in a Fireman's Carry, which was countered. Jiro then went on the offensive and delivered the Ikemen slash for the win.

Result: Ikemen Jiro defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Cora Jade vs. Ember Moon on 205 Live

Ember and Jade traded submission maneuvers early in the match, with the latter focusing on the former Women's Champion's arm. However, in a brilliant display of athleticism, Ember countered the move into an arm drag.

After a series of high octane offensive moves and one-upmanship, Jade got the better of Ember with a Hurricanrana.

The Chicago native then delivered a signature CM Punk-style running knee for a near fall. She continued to work on Ember's arm and tried for another jumping knee strike but was caught by the former NXT Women's champion.

Moon continued the offense with multiple punches and strikes and smashed Jade into the ring post, which forced the latter out of the ring.

Ember broke the referee's count at nine to put Jade back in the ring but ran into an inside cradle for a nearfall.

Moon then delivered a kick to the face of Cora, followed by a powerbomb. She finished off Jade with the Eclipse to secure the win.

Result: Ember Moon defeated Cora Jade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

