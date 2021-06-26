205 Live Results: Released superstars perform for the last time; Incredible finish to main event

WWE 205 Live suffered a lot of losses today as the majority of the roster was cut from the company. Thanks to being pre-taped, two WWE Superstars would get a final goodbye from the fans.

Ariya Daivari, one of the longest-tenured stars on 205 Live, faced off against one of the brand's recent signings in Ikemen Jiro. We'd also see an eight-month veteran of the brand, August Grey, face an undefeated Grayson Waller.

I'll apologize before we get into the results as there are no highlights from 205 Live. WWE, as of this writing, uploaded no footage to any of their social media accounts that I could find.

We kicked 205 Live off with Ikemen Jiro against, for the last time, Ariya Daivari.

Ikemen Jiro vs Ariya Daivari on 205 Live

The Persian Lion of 205 Live started the only way he knew how; beating Ikemen Jiro to a pulp in the middle of the ring. A series of kicks left him on one knee, though Jiro was eventually able to turn things around with a few arm drags.

Daivari cut off Jiro's momentum with a kitchen sink knee, leaving him doubled over and struggling to catch his breath. Jiro eventually recovered with a backdrop and a big right hand. Daivari was pinned for a two-count. On the apron, Daivari avoided another right and planted Jiro on the apron with a reverse DDT.

In the ring, a nasty well-placed kick to the gut caught a flying Jiro. The suplex was blocked, forcing the 205 Live veteran to bash Jiro's face into the mat with forearms and elbows. Jiro, still, managed to counter the suplex with one of his own. A series of rights rocked Daivari, and Jiro hit a from the apron springboard moonsault.

Daivari ducked the Ikemen Slash but was sent to the floor with a superkick. An Asai moonsault followed, dropping the 205 Live OG. Back in the ring, Daivari was hit with the Swanton Bomb but kicked out at two.

Daivari managed to pick up some steam with a running neckbreaker and a hammerlock DDT. After a near fall, Jiro was able to avoid the Persian Splash to blast Daivari with the Ikemen Slash.

Results: Ikemen Jiro defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Much like Ariya Daivari, this 205 Live was the final one for August Grey. He was one of several 205 Live cruiserweights that were released, and it had only been eight months since Grey's debut on the purple brand.

Daivari and Grey joined fellow 205 Live talents Tony Nese, Curt Stallion, The Bollywood Boyz, and Ever-Rise in their releases today.

Grayson Waller vs August Grey on 205 Live

Grayson Waller took August Grey down to the mat but, arrogantly, let his opponent up to his feet. That was a major mistake as Grey took him down several times over, much to the chagrin of the cocky Australian.

They traded pinfall attempts, both hoping for a quick victory in the 205 Live main event. Grey hit an arm drag and followed with an arm breaker. Waller popped to his feet for a forearm, sending Grey to the mat again.

A series of Muay Thai knees were followed with a quick big boot. Grey avoided some major blows but was nearly locked in a triangle choke. Waller was forced to break it when Grey turned it into a pin and was able to regain control with a leaping crescent kick to the face.

Several body shots left Grey struggling to make it to his feet as the 205 Live rookie continued to prove his dominance. A torture rack and several argentine backbreakers left Grey in a bad state. Waller followed with an inverted Finlay Roll and a second-rope splash.

Grey kicked out and hit a back body drop, following up with several rights. A suicide dive sent Waller to the floor, and Grey continued to build up steam in the ring with the springboard twisting crossbody. Waller managed to avoid a pin by grapevining his foot in the ropes. After hanging Grey up on the top rope, Waller followed with the over-the-shoulder Curb Stomp.

Results: Grayson Waller defeated August Grey via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Alan John