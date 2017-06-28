WWE 205 LIVE results (27th June, 2017)

The King of the Cruiserweights called out number one contender Akira Tozawa in a heated segment.

Neville will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa

The show started off with a video package highlighting the gradual induction of Akira Tozawa into the Titus Brand, which is now Titus Worldwide. The package ended with footage from Monday Night RAW, where Titus O’Neil announced that Neville would be defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcomed the WWE Universe to yet another episode of 205 Live emanating from San Diego. They announced that Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher would be in action in separate matches.

In a backstage interview, Dasha Fuentes asked Jack Gallagher about his state of mind going up against former Cruiserweight Champion, The Brian Kendrick. Gallagher addressed his loss last week and told Dasha that his mind would be clearer this time round.

#1 Jack Gallagher vs. The Brian Kendrick

Gallagher made his way to the ring first. Brian Kendrick then made his way to the ring, sporting a suit and holding an umbrella. He called out Jack Gallagher for being a caricature and the laughing stock of England. Kendrick called Gallagher a pint-sized William Regal.

Kendrick wrestled the match with the suit. Jack Gallagher went for a headstand on the top rope but Kendrick waited for him on the other side of the ring.

Kendrick captured the momentum with a couple of Irish Whips. Brian Kendrick then decided to cut loose and attacked Gallagher with the umbrella leading to a disqualification. Kendrick hit Gallagher with several shots leaving the Gentleman writhing in pain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick via disqualification

Drew Gulak was lined up for a backstage interview with Dasha. Gulak spoke about his loss last week to Mustafa Ali. Drew Gulak called the loss a fluke. Mustafa Ali showed up and asked Gulak why he hated high flying moves. Mustafa Ali conjectured that perhaps Gulak could not perform these high-risk manoeuvres and that bothered him.

#2 Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

The two men started the match with some grappling holds. Gulak downed Ali with a massive right and Ali responded with one of his own. Ali went to the top rope but Gulak hit him with a boot to the sternum.

Gulak got a near fall after a dangerous looking bodyslam. Gulak grounded Ali with a headlock on the mat. After some back and forth, Gulak flung Ali onto the turnbuckles with a suplex. Gulak covered Ali but the latter kicked out.

Ali then hit Gulak with a Frankensteiner, followed by a rolling neck breaker for a two-count. Ali tried to take things to the top rope again but Gulak pushed him down to the mat. Gulak then took to the top rope and dived into the mat. However, Gulak missed and Ali picked up the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall

Vic Joseph announced that Neville would be addressing his kingdom later in the evening. Corey Graves added that Cedric Alexander would be facing Ariya Daivari in singles competition next.

In a backstage segment, Noam Dar apologised to Ariya Daivari for throwing his bag into the river last week. He promised to pay Daivari the 15 grand his bag was worth. Daivari informed Dar that he did not need the money.

Dar confessed that he was broke as his girlfriend, Alicia Fox wanted to FaceTime with him all the time. Daivari slammed Dar’s phone to the wall and said that Dar still owed him for destroying his bag.

#3 Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari

Cedric managed to surprise Daivari with his agility. A big dropkick by Cedric downed Daivari. Cedric then got a near fall after a springboard clothesline. Cedric charged at Daivari but the latter countered and launched Alexander into the turnbuckles.

Daivari got a near fall after a dropkick that sent Alexander to the outside. Daivari then caught Cedric in a headlock and wrapped his legs around him. Cedric scratched and clawed to get his foot on the bottom rope. Cedric then connected with a handstand spinning kick. Noam Dar then rushed to the ring.

Dar provided the distraction, allowing Daivari to put Alexander away with a hammerlock lariat combination for the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall

After the match, Noam Dar attacked Cedric and cut a promo in the ring. He addressed Alicia Fox, who was at home recovering from a neck injury, and told her that they were done with the Alexander chapter. He then imitated Rocky Balboa saying, “Yo Alicia, we did it.”

Neville addresses the WWE Universe

The King of the Cruiserweights walked out to the ring to address his subjects. Neville announced that he would successfully defend his championship against his new challenger at Great Balls of Fire. Neville mentioned that this new number one contender was misguided to think that he stood a chance of beating him.

He told Tozawa not to show up at Great Balls of Fire.

Neville claimed that if Tozawa somehow mustered up the courage to show up, he would be greeted with the cold, harsh, realisation that he was not on the ‘Neville Level.’ Neville’s promo was cut short by Akira Tozawa who gradually made his way to the ring responding with his characteristic battle cry to every question Neville asked him.

As Tozawa entered the ring, Neville could no longer control himself and tried to attack Tozawa. Akira Tozawa, however, proved to be more than a match for Neville as he sent the King of the Cruiserweight to the outside with a spinning roundhouse kick. Tozawa’s battle cry echoed throughout the arena as he stared Neville down to close out the show.

