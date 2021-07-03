205 Live Results: NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifiers begin; Incredible finish to main event

We had a very special 205 Live this week, as NXT's Breakout Tournament was scheduled to take place in two weeks. Tonight, four relatively unknowns would try to qualify for the tourney.

Joe Gacy, Guru Raaj, Andre Chase, and Desmond Troy all looked to earn their way into the tournament that created stars like Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Angel Garza, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and more. Who would advance to the NXT Breakout Tournament on 205 Live tonight?

Guru Raaj vs Andre Chase on 205 Live

Guru Raaj started 205 Live off by taking Andre Chase to the mat. He followed with a big hip toss before locking Chase down with a side headlock. Andre was sent overhead with a monkey flip and caught with a backslide for a near fall.

Chase ran into the ropes to block the O'Connor roll, hanging Raaj up throat first on the top rope. He slowed the proceedings down here, battering Raaj with a series of chops and a right to the gut. A Russian leg sweep brought him down for a two-count.

Raaj was caught with a spinning back elbow to the jaw, but Chase wouldn't let him fall to the floor. Raaj countered another one, sending Chase over with a back-body drop. He fired upon Chase, hitting a flying clothesline. A series of shoulder thrusts, a bulldog, and a dropkick took Chase down for a close call.

Chase turned things around with an elbow that sent Raaj into the corner, followed by a running kick. A slingshot stunner and a brainbuster earned Chase his first 205 Live win and sent him to the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Results: Andre Chase defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

