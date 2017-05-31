WWE 205 Live Results (5/31/2017)

Results from the latest edition of 205 Live.

Neville stood tall this week on 205 Live

With Extreme Rules scheduled to take place this Sunday night, WWE produced the latest episode of 205 Live this Tuesday night. The show followed SmackDown from Atlanta and below are the results from the event:

Opening Segment: Noam Dar and Alicia Fox take shots at Rich Swann and Sasha Banks

The show opened with Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. The duo made their way to the ring to jeers from the crowd. Dar said that Swann and Sasha are just ‘Friends with benefits’ while Fox said that she can’t wait to get revenge against Swann.

Sasha and Swann came out after some time and the match between Dar and Swann began.

Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann

Dar and Swann seemed more concerned about the on-going storyline rather than the actual ‘wrestling’ in the match. Dar was seen working on Swann’s arm throughout. After a brief spell of dominance, Dar was pushed on the back foot when Swann landed a huge knee.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion then managed to get two near falls before a brawl between Fox and Banks broke out ringside. Dar made use of the situation to land a shining wizard on Swann and took home the win.

Winner: Noam Dar

Backstage segment: Cedric Alexander Interview

Cedric Alexander was interviewed backstage about the match between Dar and Swann. Cedric said that he did not come back from injury to deal with past relationships. He added that he lost three months due to injury and is poised to go out and make up for the lost time.

Cedric Alexander vs. Corey Hollis

Cedric was dominating from the start and started off with a solid dropkick. But Hollis did get some offence thanks to a cheap shot that he landed. Hollis then went on to work on Cedric’s injury.

But Cedric fought back and hit a springboard lariat to get the momentum back in his favour. Cedric then went on to finish the match with a Lumbar Check.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

Mustafa Ali has been the victim of Gulak’s antics for quite some time now and the friction between these two men made the match an exciting watch. Ali went behind Gulak before the bell and landed some huge rights and lefts.

After a short brawl on ringside, both men settled in the ring. Ali was on top for the initial stages of the match but the momentum shifted in favour of Gulak soon. He threw Ali to the floor from the top rope and Ali was seen selling a knee injury.

Ali did make a comeback minutes later and landed a huge cross body. Gulak, however, rolled his opponent into a pin for the three count and the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Segment: Gulak cuts a backstage promo

After the match, Gulak talked about how his ‘No Fly Zone’ campaign is paying off. He also said that Ali paid the price for doing some high-flying.

Segment: Austin Aries Addresses the fans

The show ended with a promo segment involving Austin Aries. He came out to address the fans and plugged his upcoming book. He also talked about making Neville tap out on Monday Night Raw.

The footage of Neville tapping out was played three times and Aries got a good crowd reaction for the same. Neville came out and claimed that Aries got lucky while TJ Perkins attacked Aries from behind. Neville and Perkins continued the attack on Aries until officials came in to separate the duo from Aries.