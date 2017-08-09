WWE 205 Live Results (8/8/17): TJP vs. Swann, Neville and Tozawa face to face.

TJP, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and more were in action on 205 Live this week.

by Harald Math Opinion 09 Aug 2017, 13:42 IST

Tozawa and the King of the Cruiserweights came face to face on this week's 205 Live.

205 Live continues to trundle on, as the babyfaces and heels go round and round taking turns to feud with each other. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will face Akira Tozawa at SummerSlam and the two came to blows on this week's episode, whilst the show was headlined by two former champions in TJP and Rich Swann.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese kicked things off with some typically high octane action. Nese continued his upward momentum by pinning Cedric with a handful of tights, before cutting a promo on the live crowd and hyping up his 'Premier Athlete' character.

Result: Tony Nese def. Cedric Alexander by pinfall

The Brian Kendrick was interviewed backstage by Dasha Fuentes, arguably WWE's least charismatic interviewer. Kendrick continued to call out Gentleman Jack Gallagher before avoiding conflict with the man from Manchester. This feud continues.

Noam Dar vs. Mark Thomas

Noam Dar is now without Foxy, so it will be interesting to see which direction the Scottish Supernova moves in next. This was an easy win for Dar, picking up the 1-2-3 after hitting Thomas with the Nova Roller.

Result: Noam Dar def. Mark Thomas by pinfall

Corey Graves introduced Akira Tozawa for his sit down interview, but the chat was soon interrupted by the King of the Cruiserweights and current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. The champ made a number of predictable complaints before the two came to blows.

The number one contender got the best of this exchange, but Neville was able to get away without suffering too much damage. The two will battle for the Championship at SummerSlam.

Rich Swann vs. TJP

The main event was a continuation of the feud between two former WWE Cruiserweight Champions, as Rich Swann and TJP did battle in front of a fairly lifeless crowd. It was the first champion who was able to pick up the win, as TJP hit a dazed Swann with the Detonation Kick for the 1-2-3.

Result: TJP def. Rich Swann by pinfall

TJP followed Rich Swann up the ramp after the bout to continue talking trash, accusing Swann of being a poor loser. The argument continues all the way up the walkway, TJP and Swann debating ethics before Swann ends the show by saying "I'm starting to know who you are! It remains to be seen where this goes.

