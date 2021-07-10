205 Live Results: NXT Breakout Tournament contenders debut; Undefeated streak comes to an end in main event

We had another special edition of 205 Live this week. Last week we had qualifiers for the NXT Breakout Tournament.

This time around, two of the competitors would make their WWE debuts on the Purple brand.

Josh Briggs and Odyssey Jones are well above the 205 Live weight limit and looked to make a big impression tonight. Their opponents were Asher Hale and Grayson Waller, two cruiserweights that were well on their rise on the brand. Could they withstand superstars who were more than twice their size?

To quote Nigel McGuinness, "this isn't 205 Live. Welcome to 405 Live."

Josh Briggs vs Asher Hale on 205 Live

205 Live striker Asher Hale had a huge mountain to climb, literally. Josh Briggs was a giant, but if he could beat him, Hale would prove himself a major contender going forward.

Hale was quickly tossed to the mat, but he was able to get to his feet quickly and take Briggs to the corner. Josh sent him away, but nearly got caught in an armbar. Hale failed the backslide, but nearly got Briggs with a small package. Briggs moved to the floor but was blindsided with a running knee on the apron.

Back in the ring, Josh pulled Hale over the ropes for a backbreaker. A massive boot nearly took Hale's head off. Briggs hammered Hale with a clubbing forearm to the back. It was enough to bring the 205 Live regular down to his knees. A standing sidewalk slam and body splash earned Briggs a near fall.

Hale continued to kick out but was clearly at a major disadvantage. A falling elbow flattened Hale into the mat. A series of elbows in the corner set up a devastating running boot, and Hale somehow kicked out.

A brief flurry saw Hale get in a few good shots, but Briggs' size 17 boot put a stop to anything Asher was going for. Hale avoided a kitchen sink and nearly got a schoolboy. He lit up Briggs with some lightning fast strikes. A dropkick to the knee and a step-up enzuigiri left Briggs rocked in the corner.

A dragon screw in the ropes left Josh in major trouble. A tornado DDT spiked Briggs, and Hale followed up with a crossface. As Briggs moved towards the rope, Hale released the crossface and locked in an ankle lock.

Briggs escaped but was dropped with a roundhouse to the jaw. At two-and-a-half, Briggs just barely kicked out. Hale moved up for the diving stomp, but no one was home. A JBL-Esque Clothesline from Hell off the ropes demolished Hale, giving Briggs a close victory heading into the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Results: Josh Briggs defeated Asher Hale via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

In his 205 Live debut, and probably his only match on the Purple brand going forward, Josh Briggs impressed with a great showing against Asher Hale.

