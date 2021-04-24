205 Live Results: OGs dominate; August Grey faces a difficult choice

205 Live and the cruiserweight division as a whole have gone through a major shake-up in recent weeks. Kushida captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and several 205 Live teams threw their names in the hat for the black and gold brand's Tag Team Titles.

Tonight, our main event saw August Grey face off against Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Grey's recent run involved the 205 Live OGs attempting to teach him to win by any means necessary, something that the young star refused to do. Would he have to change that approach with Adonis tonight?

Speaking of the 205 Live OGs, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese kicked off the night in the opening contest. The two stiff strikers faced off against The Bollywood Boyz, who had recently begun to pick up some impressive wins. Will they be able to add another major victory to their record tonight?

The Bollywood Boyz vs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari on 205 Live

Samir Singh was brutalized by 205 Live OGs early on. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese took turns hammering him and driving his face into the mat. Nese missed his spinning heel kick, but recovered in time to stop the tag and crack the face with a dropkick.

205 Live's Persian Lion lost control after a tornado DDT spiked him, sending Daivari to the wrong corner. When Samir reached out to make the tag, Nese knocked Sunil off the apron. Sadly for Samir, he was soon dragged back to the other side of the ring.

A suplex counter did finally allow Samir to tag out. Sunil ran in like a house of fire, knocking Nese off the apron and taking on Daivari. A rolling heel kick dropped Ariya for a two-count.

The Premier Athlete of 205 Live tagged in, but a blind tag from Samir saw the Bollywood Boyz keep control. A double superkick took out Daivari while the Singh Brothers cracked Nese's spine with the Bollywood Blast. Daivari barely broke up the pin.

Samir handled Daivari, but as he got between the ropes, Nese rocked him with a modified version of the Running Nese. A second in the corner knocked Samir out cold.

Results: Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated The Bollywood Boyz via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

