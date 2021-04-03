205 Live Results: Mansoor and Grey steal the show; Huge interference proves to be deciding factor in main event

Tonight's episode of 205 Live had the potential to change the landscape of its weekly line-up. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, the 205 Live OGs as they love to call themselves, faced off with Chase Parker and Sunil Singh of the supergroup Bolly-Rise. If Parker and Singh lost, Bolly-Rise would split forever.

Considering their record together on the Purple Brand, it seemed likely that this was their last night together. Still, crazier things have happened.

We kicked the night off with one of 205 Live's exciting young recruits, August Grey, taking on the only undefeated star on 205 Live, Mansoor. Would Grey be the first one to hand Mansoor a loss?

August Grey vs Mansoor on 205 Live

August Grey got a series of takedowns on the seemingly unbeatable 205 Live star. Mansoor managed to lock Grey into a continuous series of arm drags, but one was eventually countered into a side headlock.

Mansoor rolled through a victory roll, hitting a standing moonsault for a two-count. Grey responded with a release back suplex that dropped Mansoor on his face. It wasn't enough, and a lariat nearly took Grey's head off.

Mansoor got a bit more intense than we'd seen in previous months on 205 Live. Every time Grey kicked out, frustration began to build. The kicks had a little extra oomph added to them, the chin locks wrenched just a bit harder, but nothing would keep Grey down.

August Grey sent Mansoor to the floor, following up with a suicide dive that drove him into the plexiglass. The rope-walking crossbody connected, as did the jawbreaker/neckbreaker combination.

Mansoor and Grey slid out of each other's big maneuvers, leading to a series of close pinfalls. A running boot dazed Grey, leaving an opening for the German suplex. Grey's Tornado DDT was countered, but as Mansoor went for a triangle dropkick, Grey caught him on the first jump for a slingshot Russian legsweep.

Mansoor avoided the back suplex and spun Grey around for a unique facebuster. Again, Grey kicked out. He hit a snug superkick, followed by his back-to-back back suplex and So Much Prettier, and that would've done it had Mansoor not rolled out of the ring.

The ref nearly got to the ten count, but Grey broke it up, refusing to get a win over the Unbeaten 205 Live star like that.

That was a shame, too, because thanks to that Mansoor managed to roll Grey up in a small package for the win.

Results: Mansoor defeated August Grey via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

After the match, Grey shook the hand of Mansoor but was quite upset with the result. On 205 Live, Mansoor is still undefeated.

