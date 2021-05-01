205 Live Results: Huge upset in main event; August Grey confronted by OGs

On NXT, Legado Del Fantasma ran roughshod over Kushida and MSK. Santos Escobar wanted to prove that, regardless of that Cruiserweight Title, he's the king of NXT and 205 Live. It would be nice if they would show up on the Purple brand more than once every three months, but I digress.

205 Live kicked off with the first of two tag team matches for the night. The Singh Brothers faced off against the makeshift duo of August Grey and Jake Atlas.

Jake Atlas and August Grey vs The Bollywood Boys on 205 Live

August Grey started the bout off with 205 Live veteran, Sunil Singh. Samir tagged in and was immediately brought down by Jake Atlas. The makeshift tag team dominated Samir, with Atlas and Grey working over the midsection.

A sternum first launch into the corner, Bret Hart style, left Samir gasping for air in this 205 Live opener. Eventually, Sunil was able to get the hot tag, and he flew around the ring at blinding speed to take out Grey and Atlas.

Sunil hit a quick rolling heel kick on Jake for the near-fall. Samir rocked Grey with a flying elbow as Sunil dropped Atlas with a hangman's neckbreaker. Jake Atlas was able to barely kick out of the diving elbow drop.

Sunil's run was ended after a superkick from Atlas nearly kicked his head off. Grey followed up with his rope-walking crossbody for the win.

Advertisement

Results: August Grey and Jake Atlas defeated The Bollywood Boyz via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

The 205 Live OGs made their way out as the victors moved up the ramp. They've had issues with Grey over the past...well...ever since August got to 205 Live, really.

It looked like tonight would be about one-upsmanship. Would they be able to defeat the other half of Bolly-Rise, Matt Martel and Chase Parker?

1 / 2 NEXT