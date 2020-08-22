It's time for 205 Live, the second show in the new Thunderdome Era. The Purple Brand had a pretty great show this week, giving us two hard-fought singles bouts, including an exceptional match between Tony Nese and Jake Atlas.

Tony Nese attempted to help Isaiah "Swerve" Scott over the past few months. However, following NXT this week, the 205 Live veteran felt that Swerve had abandoned him to join up with Breezango.

.@iamjakeatlas wants to set the standard on #205Live and blaze his own path. As for @TonyNese, he’ll see him the ring tonight! pic.twitter.com/xYTyNr54fT — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 21, 2020

Because of that, he's abandoned his attempt to mentor the younger 205 Live stars, including his opponent for tonight, Jake Atlas.

We started the night, though, with former 205 Live GM Drake Maverick. The fan-favorite got the opportunity to shut up the incredibly brash and annoying Tehuti Miles in the opener of the show.

Drake Maverick vs Tehuti Miles on 205 Live

Drake Maverick was incredibly frustrated with Tehuti Miles, who looked to fix his hair and handle his wardrobe a bit at the beginning of the match. Eventually, Maverick had enough and took out Miles with a big dive off the apron.

Miles managed to send Maverick face-first into the apron, getting the upper hand. Maverick was shot spine first into the ring post and brought back inside where Miles attempted to wrench the fight out of the former 205 Live GM with a chin lock.

Maverick was able to escape a Boston Crab attempt and rolled Miles up for a near fall. Miles delivered a big clothesline, nearly turning the lights out on Maverick. After suffering some more punishment, Maverick had enough and fired up. Right hands and leaping kicks left Miles in the corner for a clothesline/bulldog combination.

The new heart of 205 Live, Maverick began building up some steam in the ThunderDome for a big diving elbow. The Underdog planted Miles for a clean 1-2-3.

Results: Drake Maverick defeated Tehuti Miles via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-