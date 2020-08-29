This past Wednesday was a pretty important for the 205 Live Superstars. First, Breezango finally captured gold when they defeated Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Tyler Breeze had been a major part of 205 Live over the past year, and continued to build up steam while Fandango recovered from injury. Now, the duo reign supreme on the Black & Gold Brand.

The night continued on with the new dominant group of 205 Live, Legado Del Fantasma. Santos Escobar successfully defended the NXT Cruiserweight Champion against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, though that rivalry is surely not done. Overall, a prettygood night for 205 Live.

As far as tonight went, we saw the return of former Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick.

Tehuti Miles vs The Brian Kendrick on 205 Live

Tehuti Miles wanted to prove his worth against the returning veteran. Brian Kendrick, a former Cruiserweight Champion on 205 Live, has always been about demanding respect from the younger talent.

Miles' cocky persona was backed up by some stiff elbows and roundhouse kicks. However, a boot from Kendrick laid him out. Kendrick's second boot was avoided as Miles fired up with a boxing combination. After whipping Kendrick into the corner, 205 Live's blue chipper hit a perfect standing dropkick for the two-count.

Kendrick, though, was able to roll Miles up with an inside cradle as he began to talk just a bit too much.

Advertisement

Results: The Brian Kendrick defeated Tehut Miles via pinfall.

Grade: C

.@mrbriankendrick picks up the win... but perhaps some future lessons are in order for @tehutiwwe?? #205Live pic.twitter.com/Q7u0c71UQX — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 29, 2020

After the match, Kendrick offered the hand to Miles, who eventually accepted. Have we just seen a new bond on 205 Live? Could we see Kendrick go on to train Miles?

Tony Nese vs Liam Gray on 205 Live

Tony Nese ran right through Liam Gray, and followed up with his patented kicking combination. Gray couldn't even get out of the starting gates.

Nese followed up with the German suplex into the corner before hitting the Running Nese.

Results: Tony Nese defeated Liam Gray on via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: D