205 Live is still plagued by the nefarious Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has continued to send messages to both the 205 Live & NXT rosters since winning the title months ago. Several Superstars on the Purple Brand have caught his attention, but a certain man has had the guts to call him out. We'll hear more about that later on.

We started the show with Ever-Rise, one of only two real tag teams on 205 Live. The other, of course, being Legado Del Fantasma. Ever-Rise were desperate for a win and had a great opportunity against two unknown talents tonight.

Ever-Rise vs Mikey Spandex & Marques Carter on 205 Live

Ever-Rise controlled Mikey Spandex in their corner, but Spandex was able to avoid some offense by Chase Parker. A slam earned Spandex a two-count, but Ever-Rise got serious at this point.

Matt Martel bounced Spandex's face off the turnbuckle and drove him spine first into the corner. A dropkick allowed Spandex to tag in Marques Carter, who took Martel down with a springboard back elbow.

His momentum was stopped completely with Chase Parker tagged in. The drop toe hold/step-up diving elbow drop set up for a wheelbarrow/Double knee gutbuster, giving Ever-Rise a not so dominant win.

Results: Ever-Rise defeated Spandex & Carter on 205 Live.

Grade: C-

After the match, we saw highlights of Legado Del Fantasma, who kidnapped Fandango on NXT. The Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar, and his cronies have dominated NXT and 205 Live as of late but were frustrated with Breezango making fun of Lucha Libre.

Breezango were laid out in the middle of the ring as Escobar laughed, before turning his attention to 205 Live star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Swerve has been calling out Escobar for a while now, and he may have gotten the attention from the champ he's been looking for...though it might not be good for his health.