WWE 205 Live Results (February 26th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

The 205 Live OGs have set their sights on August Grey lately, leading to several attacks on one of the most exciting members of the new crop of cruiserweight. Tonight, Tony Nese would take on Grey in the main event.

The show kicked off with Mansoor and Curt Stallion, two of the top Superstars on 205 Live, facing Ever-Rise. However, The Bollywood Boyz were nowhere to be found.

Had the truce ended? After just a few short weeks, was Bolly-Rise dead? If that was the case, could Ever-Rise pick up a much-needed win tonight?

Mansoor and Curt Stallion vs Ever-Rise on 205 Live

Matt Martel started the night off with whom he called "Cowboy Curt." Ever-Rise and Stallion worked together to take on Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers a few months earlier. But there was no love lost between these 205 Live Superstars tonight.

Stallion bulldozed Martel with a running forearm, tagging in the undefeated Mansoor. Chase Parker came in as well, trapping Mansoor with a nice side headlock. Mansoor broke away with an atomic drop.

Stallion and Mansoor tagged in and out, tearing Parker apart. Eventually, Parker would get to Martel, but Mansoor was able to catch both men with inverted atomic drops. A pair of dropkicks from Mansoor and the Lonestar of 205 Live sent Ever-Rise to the floor.

The Bollywood Boyz came to ringside, hyping up their "friends." It did the trick, as Martel nearly drove Mansoor through the middle of the ring with a powerbomb. A double fist drop from Ever-Rise cracked the skull of Mansoor.

Parker's elbow drops were avoided, but Martel managed to keep him in their corner. Stallion manages to tag in and take out all of Bolly-Rise. A suicide dive knocked out the Singhs and Matt Martel. However, Parker lifted his knees up on a diving body splash, giving Martel time to tag in. Parker saved Martel from a bulldog, and The Sweet Taste laid out Mansoor.

Stallion's headbutt knocked Martel out, but he ate a big boot from Parker in the process. In the end though, a roll-up from Mansoor picked up the win, and kept that 205 Live undefeated streak alive for Mansoor.

Results: Mansoor and Curt Stallion defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+