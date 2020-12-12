At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, the Kickoff specifically, we got a six-man 205 Live match up. Legado del Fantasma defeated Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, three of 205 Live's fastest rising stars. However, tonight they had a shot at redemption. The No. 1 Contender to Santos Escobar's Cruiserweight Title needed a win over the group, as he's been struggling ever since winning that opportunity.

Before that, though, we saw another tag team match featuring the Bollywood Boyz, Samir and Sunil Singh, taking on the 205 Live OGs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Samir and Sunil were hired to help Nese and Daivari in the No. 1 Contenders match last month and failed. Nese and Daivari looked to make an example out of the Bollywood Boyz in the 205 Live openers.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs The Bollywood Boyz on 205 Live

The 205 Live OGs struggled to get out the gates in the opening of this match, as Sunil and Samir Singh took turns tearing apart Ariya Daivari. As they set up for the Bollywood Blast, Tony Nese rushed them. Samir hit a diving elbow drop on Nese to save his brother. However, the distraction allowed Daivari to blindside him and tag out to Nese.

The former Cruiserweight Champion turned a Torture Rack into a belly-to-back suplex before tagging in fellow 205 Live veteran Daivari. The OGs failed to keep the upper hand as Samir avoided a missile dropkick from Nese, with the Premier Athlete taking out his own tag team partner.

Sunil Singh tagged in, and he managed to light up Nese with a series of kicks, an inverted atomic drop, and a running wheel kick for the two-count. Daivari tagged in, but he and Nese were rocked by superkicks.

The Bollywood Blast blistered Daivari, and Nese barely broke the pin up. Nese brought Sunil to the floor, and Daivari planted Samir with the Uranage. A Persian Splash connected while Nese demolished Sunil with a running knee.

Advertisement

Results: Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated The Bollywood Boyz via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-