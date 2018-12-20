WWE 205 Live Results: December 19th, 2018

Noam Dar faced a troubling and dangerous opponent in Hideo Itami

At WWE TLC, Buddy Murphy managed to hold onto his Cruiserweight Championship, defeating Cedric Alexander in another epic contest between the two. On tonight's episode of 205 Live, we moved forward and looked to find Murphy's next challenger. With the Soul of 205 Live crushed by the Juggernaut, who is next to step up?

Lio Rush made his return to 205 Live tonight as well, a month after suffering his first loss at the hands of Cedric Alexander. Rush faced his next challenge tonight and looked to get back to his winning ways.

The main event of 205 Live featured a street fight between Akira Tozawa & The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher. Kendrick has stated that he's a changed man, and is working to prove that to his new partner Tozawa. Could he finally do that tonight?

Hideo Itami and Ariya Daivari made their way to the ring to open the show. These two have recently created a new bond out of mutual respect for each other.

Daivari told the WWE Universe to show Itami the respect he deserves, which the crowd responded to with boos. Daivari called Itami a legend, and couldn't stand by anymore watching him being mistreated. Daivari attempted to cancel this episode of 205 Live until General Manager Drake Maverick came out.

Maverick was going to suspend Itami and Daivari, but Noam Dar came out to challenge Itami. Maverick said the next time Itami and Daivari attempted to take over the show, it would cost them their jobs.

Hideo Itami w/Ariya Daivari vs Noam Dar

Dar avoided a boot from Itami, forcing him into the corner with a flurry of fists. Dar then took Itami on a tour around the ring, driving his head into multiple turnbuckles. Dar then sent Itami out with a running dropkick.

Itami was spun repeatedly by Dar before the Scottish Supernova attempted a pinfall. Itami kicked out at two.

Itami finally caught Dar with some strikes, hitting him with two stiff jabs and setting him up on the top rope for a pair of kicks. Itami then connected with a leg drop from the top rope to the draped Dar. Dar kicked out.

Itami chased Dar across the ring, focusing on his abdominal region with strikes to the gut and a high knee that doubled him over. Itami then slowed down the pace with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Dar fought out and was slammed back down to the mat for his trouble.

Itami repeatedly dropped his knee onto Dar's face, then wiped his boot on Dar's face, which woke him up.

Dar came back and fired off on Itami with a few punches. However, as he ran into the ropes, Itami caught him with another knee to the gut, bringing him back down to the mat.

Dar fought out of another headlock and dodged a running dropkick from Itami. Itami set himself up in the corner, heading towards the top rope, but Dar kicked the rope, sending Itami to the middle of the ring.

Dar connected with his headbutt/uppercut combination, then a running forearm into the corner followed up by a northern lights suplex. Itami kicked out at two. Itami went for a back elbow but was rolled up by Dar. Again, he kicked out.

Dar avoided another strike from Itami, dodging a kick. However, a distraction from Daivari would allow Itami to take back over, sending Dar into the corner and connecting with the hesitation dropkick before finishing him off with the GTS '18.

Results: Hideo Itami w/Ariya Daivari defeated Noam Dar via pinfall.

Itami found some solid competition in Dar tonight, but sadly the Scottish Supernova couldn't overcome the numbers game.

Backstage, Murphy met with Drake Maverick. Murphy went over how he defeated the two men fans thought he'd lose the Cruiserweight Championship too. Murphy told Maverick that he needs a real challenge so that when he wins, no one will be able to deny his greatness.

Maverick said that he'll make the announcement next week.

