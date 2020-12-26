205 Live Results: Mansoor faces member of Legado del Fantasma; Injured star returning soon

The final episode of 205 Live before 2021 featured two singles matches. Our main event saw Santos Escobar's cohort Raul Mendoza take on Mansoor. Many of 205 Live's newest stars seem set to dethrone the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Mansoor being one of them.

If Mendoza could hand Mansoor his first loss on 205 Live, he may be sent to the back of the line. However, Mansoor is undefeated for a reason and would prove to be the biggest challenge Mendoza had faced yet.

We started the night off with another match in possibly the longest going rivalry in 205 Live today. Samir Singh representing the Bollywood Boyz faced off against Chase Parker of Ever-Rise in singles action.

Samir Singh w/Sunil Singh vs Chase Parker w/Matt Martel on 205 Live

Chase Parker started strong, battering Samir Singh. Sunil attempted to take him out a few times, allowing Samir to drop him with a hangman's neckbreaker on the ropes.

On the floor, Samir took Parker over with a suplex. Back in the ring, a diving elbow took Parker down for a two-count. A backbreaker dropped Parker, but he managed to counter another diving elbow by putting his foot up.

Parker lit up Singh for a short while but was trapped in a sleeper hold. Parker drove Singh's spine into the corner and bounced him off the opposite end. A slingshot sent him face-first into the top turnbuckle. A kneeling jawbreaker and leaping enziguri stunned Samir.

The slingshot elbow drop may have gotten the win, but Samir Singh pulled him to the floor. With the ref distracted, Samir tried to pull some "Bollywood Twin Magic." The only issue is...they aren't twins. The ref noticed right away, and Parker was able to drop Samir with the flapjack on the turnbuckle for the win.

Results: Chase Parker defeated Samir Singh via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+